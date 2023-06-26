Early Prime Day deals live this week — 4K TVs from $99, $249 iPads and more

The march to Prime Day has officially started. From now through July 11, Amazon is launching early Prime Day deals with discounts on TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion, and more.

It's a dizzying amount of deals and it can be confusing because some of the items on sale today could potentially be cheaper on Prime Day. I've been covering retail holidays for over 10 years and Prime Day is no different from any other faux holiday. Yes, there will be plenty of great deals for Prime members, but there will also be plenty of mediocre deals.

So I'm combing through this week's best early Prime Day sales and rounding up the best deals happening right now. These are deals on devices we've tested or items that are at all-time price lows.

INIU Portable Charger: was $35 now $17 @ Amazon

If you haven't heard of INIU, we rated it the best portable charger you can buy overall. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. worth grabbing even at full price, but right now it's just $3 shy of its all-time price low. Check other retailers: $22 @ Walmart

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon

Prime members can get the Amazon 43-inch 4K Omni Fire TV for just $99, which is the cheapest 4K TV I've ever seen. Note that you'll need to log into your Prime account and request an invite to buy it. (It'll go on sale during Prime Day). The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV (released March 22) in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale as there are better/cheaper options for your money. However, at $99 — this is an unbeatable deal and only available via Amazon.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB): was $239 now $179 @ Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s, plus it can achieve 1,400K random read input/output operations per second. It also comes with an optional heatsink with RGB lighting, which could come in handy if you're building your own gaming PC with a transparent panel. Check other retailers: $179 @ Samsung | $179 @ Newegg

iRobot Roomba 621: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

There aren't a lot of Roombas you can find for under $199. However, Amazon currently has the Roomba 621 on sale for $189. That's just $10 shy of its Black Friday price low. This robot vac can clean up multiple floor surfaces and has the brains to navigate around furniture, stairs, and edges. It also auto-charges on its base after 90 minutes. Note: Amazon is the only retailer offering this model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, we said despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 also performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors. It's $just 10 shy of its all-time price low. Check other retailers: $229 @ Samsung | $229 @ Best Buy

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. To get this price, click on the on-page digital coupon. Check other retailers: $329 @ Best Buy | $319 @ B&H Photo

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $428 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Check other retailers: $448 @ Walmart | $449 @ Best Buy