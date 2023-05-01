Don't wait till Memorial Day — my favorite down-alt duvet is just $59 right now

May is a big month for home deals. Appliances, mattresses, and outdoor furniture all undergo aggressive price drops as retailers prep for Memorial Day. However, you don't have to wait till the end of the month to save big.

For instance, right now you can get the Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet (queen) on sale for $59. That's $70 off and one of the best early Memorial Day mattress sales you can get. I already own one of these duvets, but just bought another because it's one of my favorite bedding items and it's dirt cheap at this price. (Even on Black Friday the cheapest it got was about $100). I also don't foresee it getting cheaper on Memorial Day.

Nectar Duvet (Queen): was $129 now $59 @ Nectar

Lowest price! The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet is a super-soft down alternative duvet made with breathable cotton. We've been using it for over a year and love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet is fully breathable during the summer months. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

If you're not familiar with Nectar, we named it one of the best mattress in a box manufacturers. We also named the Hit the Hay Duvet as one of the best duvets you can buy.

I tend to sleep warm and I love this all-seasons duvet because it can seal in warm air during the winter, yet allow you to sleep cool during the warmer summer months. In our Nectar duvet review, we found this duvet to be warm and comfortable without being overly heavy or constricting. The filling is evenly distributed throughout and remains so even years after buying it.

If you're looking for a mid-priced duvet that you can use throughout the year, then the Nectar Duvet is an amazing value at this price. The fact that it's machine-washable is an added bonus. The duvet comes with a 3-day trial and 1-year warranty. Make sure to check out our list of the latest bedding sales and Nectar promo codes for more ways to save.