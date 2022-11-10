Don’t wait for Black Friday — these 7 deals have never been cheaper

The season of savings has rolled around for another year as Black Friday deals kick into gear ahead of the day itself in just two weeks. And we’re already seeing some seriously significant discounts on everything from MacBooks to 4K TVs.

At Tom’s Guide, we’ve got years of experience tracking Black Friday deals, and the one thing we’re always on the hunt for is a product dropping to its lowest price ever. And, so far this year, we’ve not been disappointed on that front. We’ve spotted all-time low prices for dozens of top products including AirPods Pro 2 and our favorite OLED TV.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals at a lowest price ever that you can shop right now. Just be aware that deals this good don’t always stick around too long, so don’t delay if something catches your eye.

Best Black Friday deals at lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's a multi-platform accessory so can be used across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC. Plus, it's currently at its lowest price ever in this Amazon Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (2020): (opens in new tab) $99 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) has a 1080p HD video with improved motion detection and night vision. The doorbell is super easy to install, and can be either powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or existing doorbell wires. You can get real-time notifications via the Ring App, or subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan for even more handy features from your Ring Video Doorbell.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: $199 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. It's been on sale for $159 in the past, but it's now at an all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's original noise-canceling earbuds and come with a $90 savings. Despite being superseded by the recently introduced AirPods Pro 2, the originals are still highly rated for their ANC performance, are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm GPS + Cellular): $429 $319 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch Series 7 brings some of the best health tracking and fitness features to your wrist. It features a bright display, IPX6 certification and up to 33% faster charging than its predecessor. It also has ECG and SPO2 monitoring. We have seen huge price cuts on the 45mm model in the past, but this is the lowest price ever for the 41mm model at $319. The deal applies to the Midnight Aluminum color.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).