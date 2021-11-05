Black Friday robot vacuum deal: This self-emptying, obstacle avoiding Roomba now $150 off

Robot vacuums have become a lot smarter over the past few years, but this could be the smartest one yet. And right now you can save big with a Black Friday deal.

If you act fast you can get the Roomba J7+ for just $699 on Amazon, which is $150 off its regular price. iRobot's newest robot vacuum can not only empty itself; it uses vision sensors to detect and avoid objects such as cords and, yes, pet waste. So, if your best friend goes on the floor, your robot vacuum won't smear it all over your house.

iRobot is so confident in the Roomba j7+’s intelligence that it’s introduced the Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P), whereby iRobot will replace any j7+ that fails to avoid solid pet waste.

The first time the J7+ detects an unknown object, it will send a photo to you via the iRobot Home app, so you can tell it whether to clean around it or avoid it entirely. Based on your feedback on the app, the Roomba j7+ will learn how to deal with similar objects in the future.

Like other Roombas, the J7+ has Smart Mapping; it will learn and remember the layout of your home, so you can decide which rooms to clean and which to avoid from the app. It can also recommend the best times to clean, say, under the dinner table after a meal.

The J7+ also comes with a self-emptying cleaning base that's been redesigned to not stand as tall as previous models. However, it only needs to be emptied once every 60 days — depending on how dirty your home is.

