Get the SteelSeries Arctis 7, our best gaming headset, for just $109

When it comes to the best Black Friday deals, some of the best prices you'll find are on gaming gear. That's definitely the case with the SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless headset, which is currently on sale at Amazon for $109. This excellent headset usually retails for $150, and it's rare to find it at a $41 discount.
SteelSeries Arctis 7: was $150, now $109 @ Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been our favorite gaming headset at Tom's Guide for years, combining a comfortable design with excellent sound quality and incredible versatility. This deal knocks more than $40 off its retail price.View Deal
In case you don't have time to peruse our full review, here's the short version: The Arctis 7 is a gaming headset that works wirelessly with PC and PS4, and in a wired configuration with Xbox One, Switch and mobile phones. What sets the Arctis 7 apart from most other gaming headsets is, believe it or not, a very simple thing: an elastic headband.
While most gaming headsets use fixed notches in order to get a rigid (and imperfect) fit, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 uses a "ski-goggles" design. You just adjust a Velcro strap, place the headset on your head, and the gadget automatically adjusts to give you a perfect fit every time.
The default soundscape is also great for games, music and movies, but you can also tweak equalization and surround sound options with the simple SteelSeries Engine 3 software.
While $109 is not an all-time low price (the headset hit $99 a few months ago), it's a generous discount over the headset's usual $150 price. If you need a new headset to go along with a Black Friday console, or even just some games, this is the way to go.
