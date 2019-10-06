Best Black Friday Beats Sales and Deals in 2019

Beats headphones always make great holiday gifts. With Black Friday 2019 just a few weeks away, you'll want to get a jump-start on scoring the best Beats deals available before missing out on some great savings.

Black Friday officially kicks off on Nov. 29, leaving you with a tight window to complete your holiday shopping before Christmas. Last year, numerous retailers slashed prices on all Beats products, and we're expecting to see some similar, if not better deals this season. There is also a strong possibility we'll see some great Apple deals that bundle the all-new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro with some of Beats' newest releases.

Black Friday Beats deals to watch out for

Beats has plenty of audio solutions to choose from, including noise-cancelling headphones , truly wireless earbuds , Lightning earphones and Bluetooth speakers . Many of these products have been significantly discounted in the past, so we're anticipating much of the same going into Black Friday 2019.

The $250 Beats Powerbeats Pro — a hot seller that has seen a $50 markdown (black version) for back-to-school season through Daily Steals (via Rakuten) — is at the top of many holiday lists. And with three new colors recently launched — Ivory, Moss and Navy — that price may either stay the same or slightly decrease to the tune of $20-$30 off. That is still a great bargain.

Beats Powerbeats Pro ($250)

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Those looking for over-ear Beats headphones will see huge discounts on the Studio3 Wireless and Solo3 Wireless, as happened last year. Kohl's and Walmart sold the Studio3 Wireless for $279.99, down from $349.99, whereas Amazon and Target offered the Solo3 Wireless for as low as $179.99. Both models sold out quickly.

Studio3 Wireless ($349.99)



Fan favorites like the Powerbeats3 Wireless should see a price drop and will probably sell out fast, too. Last year, Best Buy sold the wireless sports earphones for under $100, while Walmart has them listed at $150; the full retail price is $199.99. Shoppers looking for an affordable stocking stuffer should keep the BeatsX on their radar, as the wireless earphones tend to drop in price every holiday season, going for about $75.

Then, there is the Beats Pill+. We've seen the portable wireless speaker on sale for $50 (Meijer) to $100 (Amazon) off on all colors (White, Black and Red) during previous Black Friday periods. That will likely stay the same. You might also stumble upon some bundle deals that get you the Pill+ packaged with a pair of Beats headphones for a fantastic price or packaged with a free gift card (denominations may vary) from select retailers.

Lastly, keep tabs on Apple, as the company is expected to host another four-day shopping event similar to last what it did year. Those who purchased Beats Solo3, Studio3 or Powerbeats3 headphones were rewarded with a $50 Apple Store gift card. Let's see what Apple does for Black Friday 2019.