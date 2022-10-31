Apple Watch SE just crashed to $199 in early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday sales are now in full swing as we enter November and the demand for Apple deals is rapidly increasing. In particular, we’re seeing epic savings on Apple smartwatches grab headlines, and this Apple Watch deal at Walmart is currently the one to beat.

Right now, the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) is on sale for $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a $79 savings compared to its usual price of $279. This heavily discounted price is available on the wearable in multiple colors including Space Gray, Silver and Rose Gold. This isn’t quite an all-time low price, but it’s only $10 more than the lowest price we’ve ever spotted.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): $279 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry-level smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

We consider the Apple Watch SE one of the best smartwatches you can buy for a load of reasons but primarily it’s because of the device’s combination of affordability, Apple’s trademark slick design and a wealth of useful features. Plus, we love the huge library of supported apps, the large display and the zippy performance.

It’s essentially a hybrid of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 4, and while it does lack many of the latest upgrades you’ll find on the new flagship Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE is still a worthwhile purchase for newcomers to the world of wearables.

As we noted in our Apple Watch SE review, Apple’s first-generation entry-level wearable is an extremely well-rounded device. As you might expect its cheaper price tag compared to its more full-featured siblings hasn’t led to some sacrifices — you don’t get ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring — but it remains the ideal pick for first-time smartwatch buyers and can still hold its own more than two years after its initial launch.

Deals like this are just the beginning of a whole month of can’t-miss Black Friday offers. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we bring you all the hottest savings across the most popular product categories. And be sure to follow our Black Friday deals live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest discounts.