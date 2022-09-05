Apple Watch 7 just crashed to $299 at Amazon in this Labor Day deal

Happy Labor Day! If you've been wanting to get your hands on a new smart watch, we've spotted a Labor Day sale you can't miss.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS) is $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the second-lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 7. (It was $279 earlier, but this deal only applied to limited colors). Still, this is an excellent $100 discount on our best smartwatch, and one of the best Labor Day Apple sales of the month.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): $399 $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 7 is $100 off at Amazon. Apple's latest smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/45mm): $429 $329 @ Amazon

The 45mm Apple Watch 7 is also $100 off. This is a rare discount that brings the 45mm Apple Watch 7 to its lowest price ever.

Let's start with the downsides (there aren't many:) the battery life of the Apple Watch 7 hasn't improved since its previous iteration, giving us a battery life of 18 hours. Watches from other brands, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, offer lives of 30 hours or more. However, 18 hours is enough to get most users through the day. Plus, charge the Apple Watch 7 for 8 minutes, and you'll get enough charge for 8 hours of sleep tracking through the night.

Other than that, our Apple Watch 7 review was full of praise. This smartwatch has a large, bright screen that's easy to read in bright sunlight. The new QWERTY keyboard also means you can easily respond to texts using your watch rather than pulling out your phone. If you're an iPhone user, an Apple Watch is the perfect accessory.

This goes doubly so for fitness fans. The Apple Watch 7 can monitor your heart rate, counts your steps, and measures the distance of your runs. It can also measure other activities to help you keep on top of your achievments, from riding an electric bike to practicing Tai Chi. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ for free with the watch.

The Labor Day deals don't stop, so make sure to keep checking our coverage for the best sales as the summer wraps up.