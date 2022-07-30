Amazon’s smart thermostat just crashed to its lowest price — and there’s more

If you missed snagging a smart thermostat during Prime Day 2022, then this is your chance at getting a sleek one from Amazon. What’s more, it is down to its lowest price!

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is available for $41 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a full $18 off its regular $59 price. This is the lowest price we've seen for this thermostat. Thans to its clean design, it can blend in with any kind of decor, and you can only program it with Alexa and not any other voice assistants.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $59 now $41 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is one of the most affordable smart thermostats around and this deal makes it even cheaper. The Amazon smart thermostat doesn’t have native temperature sensors, but it will still allow you to use voice controls through Alexa for intuitive automations and ample hands-free adjustment. It is a good looking device too and it could help you save money on your energy bills.

Many of Amazon’s smart speakers and displays are back on sale on Best Buy. If you are looking at a smart speaker then the Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) is available for $19 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a massive 61% discount in its price, which makes it hard to resist.

The Echo Dot (4th gen) packs in a powerhouse with its sound and Alexa capabilities like setting an alarm or controlling smart home devices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): was $49 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) (opens in new tab) may not be the latest speaker by Amazon but is neatly blends smarts and sound, allowing Alexa to be called on to set alarms or control smart home devices around the house. And now with $30 off it's a great time to get the Echo Dot.

Amazon’s smart displays have huge deals on them as well at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen): was $84 now $34 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This smart display from Amazon knocks off a huge $50 off its price, making this a great deal. The Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) (opens in new tab) comes with a 5.5-inch display and can be used as a smart alarm as well. You can use Alexa to play music, control other smart displays, get a weather report, set alarms and a lot more. When the alarm goes off, just tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it. But we would recommend not snoozing on this deal because it could be gone soon.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (first-gen): was $109 now $54 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This smart display from 2019 sounds better than the second gen Echo Show 5 and this deal takes off a huge $55 from its regular price. If you are looking at a slightly bigger smart display, then the Amazon Echo Show 8 (opens in new tab) will not disappoint. It comes with a built-in shutter to block the 1MP camera and is a great addition to a kitchen or living room.

And if these deal aren't enough for you, and you're heading back to school and are looking for specific deals on laptops, then we recommend checking out our best back to school sales and our best laptop deals.

And if you are looking for other great Best Buy deals, then take a look at our Best Buy deals and sales page.