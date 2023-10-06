Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — snag the 11-inch iPad Pro for $300 off right now

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kick off on October 10 but we’re already seeing some great discounts. If you’re looking for an iPad Pro, we’ve found a deal that’s hard to pass up.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 for $699. That’s a whopping $300 off the original $999 asking price. In fact, this is the lowest price ever for this tablet. While this is an older model, this iPad Pro is still one of the best iPads you can get — especially at this super low price.

11" iPad Pro 2021 (WiFi + Cellular/128GB): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Huge price drop! The 11-inch iPad Pro from 2021 might not be the latest model but it still packs a serious punch thanks to its powerful M1 chip. This tablet features an 11-inch 2,388 x 1,668 display Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, 128GB of storage, a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera and 5G support.

Price check: $799 @ Target

Released in 2021, this iPad Pro was among the first tablets to feature the Apple M1 chip. While its successor packs the more powerful M2 chip, the M1-powered iPad Pro is no slouch when it comes to processing power. As detailed in our iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) review, not only is the 11-inch iPad Pro just as fast as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1, but it outperforms 2020’s iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Aside from size, the main difference between 2021's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are their respective screens. While the 11-inch tablet doesn’t support HDR, it’s still pretty bright and colorful — achieving 563 nits of non-HDR brightness and 113.1% of the sRGB spectrum, based on our testing. Needless to say, you won’t be disappointed by this tablet’s display.

Other highlights include 12MP wide and 10MP ultrawide cameras on the back and a 12MP camera up front. The latter features Center Stage, which allows the camera to track and follow your face so you stay in frame during calls. On top of that, this iPad Pro lasted for 13 hours and 42 minutes during our battery testing, which is astounding.

If you have an older iPad Pro and want to update to a tablet with an M-series processor, then the 11-inch iPad Pro is an easy choice at this discounted price. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so you might want to take advantage now before this sale ends.