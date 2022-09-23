Amazon slashes Echo Show 5 to just $39 in huge sale

Amazon has confirmed a second Prime Day style event scheduled for October, but the retailer isn’t waiting until then to start seriously discounting some of its top-selling products.

Right now, you can score up to 53% off a range of Echo Show smart displays on Amazon. There are multiple models included in this sale but the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) on sale for $39 (opens in new tab) is our top pick of the offers. That’s a massive $45 off compared to its regular retail price of $84.

Other deals available in this sale include the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $79 (opens in new tab) (down from $129) and the Echo Show 15 w/ Echo Show 5 for $249 (opens in new tab) (was $334).

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is one of our favorite Alexa devices on the market, and it's currently more than 50% off. This smart speaker packages together an easy-to-use interface, a slick design and intuitive Alexa support. It can also be used to manage smart home devices and the in-built camera helps you make video calls.

Released in 2021, we rank the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) as one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy. This is due to its easy-to-control interface, compact and sleek design and comprehensive smart-home compatibility.

In our Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) review , we praised this smart speaker for its compact design, surprisingly strong sound considering its smaller stature and its deep Alexa integration. However, we weren’t overly impressed with the camera quality and the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack was another disappointment. But overall we concluded it's a “compact and capable bedside smart display” and at such a reduced price it’s pretty easy to recommend.

Setting up an Echo Show device is also extremely straightforward, just plug it in, connect to the internet and Alexa will guide you through the process. Similar to Amazon's other smart speakers, you can ask Alexa for travel directions, the latest news and updates on the weather. And if you plan to use the device as a hands-free entertainment system, the Echo Show 5 can be connected to select smart TVs for complete control of your streaming library.

As we approach Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale (aka Prime Day 2) we expect to see further reductions across the retailer's range of devices, but we’ll be surprised if the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) drops much lower than this excellent price. If you’re looking to bring Alexa into your home, make sure to give it a look.