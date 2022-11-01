Amazon Echo Show 10 just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

If you’ve been searching for a good deal on the Echo Show 10, look no further. The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) has just crashed to all-time low price in an early Black Friday deal.

Right now, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is just $169 on Amazon (opens in new tab) , (opens in new tab) down from $249. That makes a notable savings of $80, and probably one of the best deals we’ve seen for this smart device.

In our Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating for its excellent audio, built-in smart home hub and impressive rotating display. It's easily one of the best Alexa speakers around.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): $249 $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab this Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) deal that is now slashed to just $169. Watch your favorite movies or TV shows on its crisp, 10.1" HD screen, display your digital photos, and move around the room during video calls. The built-in smart home hub is compatible with your other Alexa devices so you have complete control over your security cameras, lighting, thermostats and much more.

The Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) is available in either charcoal (black) or white. The key feature of the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is the rotating display, so that you always remain the center of its attention. It also has digital pan-and-zoom, which works well as you walk around.

The Amazon Echo Show also comes with additional features such as a Zigbee connectivity and Amazon Sidewalk — a new networking protocol that uses a 900-GHz band to connect other low-power devices to the cloud well beyond the reach of traditional Wi-Fi signals.

If you want an all-round, smart home device for an affordable price, this Amazon Echo Show deal is the best yet.

For more epic savings, check out our Black Friday deals live blog on Tom's Guide right now.