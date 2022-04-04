Massive Amazon sale offers 3 for 2 on Elden Ring and other top PS5, Xbox and Switch games

It’s already been a belter of a year for video games, with the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch enjoying a string of high-quality new releases.

From Elden Ring to Dying Light 2: Stay Human, there are plenty of 2022 titles well worth playing, but getting your hands on them all would be pretty expensive. That’s where this massive Amazon sale steps in, as it’s offering 3 for 2 on a whole load of must-play PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch titles, including several new releases.

Amazon multi-buy promotions can be a little underwhelming, with the selection of available products sometimes tending towards the humdrum, but that's definitely not the case here. In fact, there’s a load of recent releases to choose from, as well as some favorites from 2021. Make sure to browse the full selection of titles included in the Amazon 3 for the price of 2 promotions, and read on below for some of our top picks.

Securing your free game is super easy, too: just add three qualifying games to your cart and the price of the cheapest one will be automatically removed from your total at checkout. You can also mix and match across platforms as you please.

The best video games in Amazon’s 3 for 2 sale

Elden Ring: 3 for 2 @ Amazon

Already being touted as a landmark release, Elden Ring is the latest tough-as-nails action RPG from the legendary FromSoftware. Venture to the Lands Between and take on all manner of hideous foes on a quest to become the Elden Lord.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: 3 for 2 @ Amazon

Borderland's own Tiny Tina invites you to venture to an unpredictable fantasy world in this spinoff from the popular looter shooter series. Party up with friends and blast baddies with powerful guns and devastating spells in this chaotic co-op adventure.

Ghostwire Tokyo Deluxe Edition: 3 for 2 @ Amazon

Unravel a paranormal mystery in Ghostwire Tokyo. The citizens of Tokyo have mysteriously vanished and you've been granted magical powers thanks to the spirit of a former cop that is possessing your body. This open-world game seamlessly blends cinema storytelling and action gameplay as you seek to defeat the shadowy forces now inhabiting the city.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: 3 for 2 @ Amazon

Dying Light 2: Stay Human combines tense melee-focused combat with free-flowing first-person parkour. It's a mixture that made its predecessor a sleeper hit, but the stakes have been raised in this sequel, with a larger open world and a branching narrative full of morally grey choices.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: 3 for 2 @ Amazon

Create your own prehistoric playground in Jurassic World Evolution 2. With deep management tools and plenty of creative options, building your own Jurassic Park has never been more engaging. Just be careful, as these dinosaurs have a habit of breaking loose.

Rune Factory 5: 3 for 2 @ Amazon

The latest instalment in popular JRPG series Rune Factory offers the series' signature mix of intense fast-paced combat and calming fantasy farming. Battle and tame monsters across a gorgeous and deadly wilderness with an eclectic cast of loveable characters.