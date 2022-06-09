Alienware Aurora gaming PC with Nvidia RTX 3080 just got slashed by $590

Finding where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 has got a little easier in recent months, but securing one of these coveted graphics cards via a pre-built gaming PC remains one of the best methods of getting your hands on Nvidia’s latest gaming tech.

For a limited time, you can get an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for $2,059 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $590 off its regular retail price of $2,649 and one of the deals currently available on a configuration of this quality.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: was $2,649 now $2,059 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Discounts of this size on Alienware rigs are rare, and even rarer when they contain a Nividia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. This configuration also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This is a powerful configuration that is primed to play all the latest video games at high settings.

Housed with a slick Lunar Light chassis this desktop packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games. That's a very impressive set of specifications and is more than powerful enough to play the latest gaming releases at the highest graphical settings.

If you want even better performance, or perhaps plan to multitask, you can upgrade to 32GB of RAM for an extra $147. Although, for most users, 16GB of RAM is more than enough. You can also double your storage capacity to 2TB for an additional $274. Blockbuster games file sizes are getting bigger every year, so this is definitely an upgrade worth considering if you plan on installing dozens of games at a time.

The Alienware Aurora R10 should also be set to keep pace with for the foreseeable future. So, whether you’re looking to overhaul your current gaming PC, or are new to desktop gaming, this deal is well worth considering. Don't delay though, we've seen similar deals on Alienware desktops sell out extremely quickly. We recommend taking a look as soon as possible to avoid missing out.