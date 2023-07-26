Act fast! Mac mini M2 just hit lowest price ever

I'm not the biggest Apple fan but I love the Mac mini M2. Apple's diminutive Mac is one of the best computers on the market and I love using mine. If you don’t have the budget for one of the latest MacBooks, this device can get you all the performance power of Apple’s M2 chip at a significantly lower cost.

So when I tell you that you need to get the Mac mini M2 right now for $499 at B&H Photo , I mean it. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's small yet powerful PC. If you're looking for your first Mac or just need to upgrade your old computer, this is the PC for you and one of the best back to school sales you'll find.

Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ B&H Photo

Lowest price: The new Mac mini M2 is faster and cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In Mac mini M2 review, we raved about its speedy M2 chipset that runs circles around Apple's previous M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's currently at its lowest price ever, so get it now before it's gone.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy

In our Mac mini M2 review , we had almost nothing but praise for this device. The M2 is Apple's latest edition of the Mac mini and it's definitely the best one yet. It's more powerful than the previous generation despite having a list price that's $100 cheaper.

This power boost is thanks to the new Apple M2 chip. It’s super fast for everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video, and it also blazes through tasks like editing photos or rendering 4K video. This version, unfortunately, doesn't come with the M2 Pro chip, which is even more powerful, but trust me when I say the normal M2 chip is plenty powerful for most people. I had no issues while working with it.

And while the Mac mini M2 isn’t a dedicated gaming machine, we still got some decent gaming performance from the M2 chip during our testing sessions. Still, gamers should opt for one of the best gaming PCs if you really need a hardcore gaming rig.

Measuring just 7.7 x 7.7 x 1.4 inches, the Mac mini M2 is small enough to fit even the most cramped of desks, and it weighs just 3 lbs. Despite this small size, Apple has included plenty of ports — the base model comes with two Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports, two USB-A ports, a HDMI out, ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack. And when I say this thing is whisper-quiet, I mean it. The same tasks that would make my Windows PC whine and heat up didn't even cause the tiniest chirp from the Mac mini M2. I was beyond impressed.

The Mac mini M2 is easy to recommend to just about anyone. Trust me, I'm a Windows guy that's recommending it to you without any hesitation. It’s compact, it runs great and it’s awesome value for money — especially now that it’s at its lowest price ever. So act fast before it's gone.