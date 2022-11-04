Act fast! Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% right now in Amazon's Black Friday sale

An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can turn your television into a hub for the best streaming services without a costly cable subscription. Cord-cutters can find this plug-and-play stick for half price at Amazon, just one of many great Black Friday deals this sale season.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s an impressive 50% off. This small stick that hides in the back of your TV can stream 4K Ultra HD, with HDR support and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that you can simply ask to play your favorite shows. The same deal can also be found at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a compelling $15 off its regular price. The 4K Max is 40% faster than the regular 4K stick and supports Wi-Fi 6 for even speedier streaming. Again Best Buy (opens in new tab) has also matched this deal.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the most popular streaming devices available with apps for all the leading services. Right now it's down to just $24. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $39 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the ultimate Fire TV streaming device. Faster than the 4K, streaming apps and menu loading times are vastly reduced. It also features Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for even smoother streaming.

The Fire TV Stick is a slick and simple way to turn any TV into a one-stop streaming machine. It is worth mentioning of course that to utilize the full effect of the Fire TV Stick 4K (and the 4K Max) that you will need to have 4K streaming subscriptions as well as one of the best 4K TVs. Both devices also include Dolby Atmos for top-of-the-pile audio well worth using with one of the best soundbars.

The Fire TV 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices and it's future-proof too with Wi-fi 6 compatibility meaning it will be among the fastest streaming platforms for a long time to come.

If you aren't ready for 4K right now, the Fire TV Stick Lite is currently $19 on Amazon (opens in new tab) which is 33 % off. While the Lite has the same access to streaming apps it has no 4K capability. With the current price of the 4K stick being just $5 more, unless budget is a serious issue, we would suggest that instead, especially considering the Alexa remote lite does not have TV controls.



Make sure to stay tuned in to Tom's Guide this Black Friday season, as we're keeping our eyes out for all the best sales across the leading retailers. Follow our Black Friday live deals blog to make sure you don't miss out.