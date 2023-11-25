5 'last chance' Black Friday bedding deals to protect your mattress from bed bugs, mold and stains

If you’ve just bought a new bed in the Black Friday mattress sales , your very next purchase should be something to keep it in pristine condition. Because even the best mattresses with the latest in hypoallergenic properties can fall foul to bed bugs, mold, mildew and more if not taken care of and protected properly.

A global outbreak of bed bugs has seen a surge in bed bug infestations, with many of us wondering how best to banish bed bugs from our home. While there are different tactics at your disposal, it’s far easier (and cheaper) to prevent bed bugs from ever getting into your mattress . You can do this by wrapping your mattress in a fully zippered mattress encasement — see below for our favorites.

Of course, mold and mildew are other common destroyers of mattresses, but investing in the best mattress protectors can help keep your mattress mold-free. Whether it’s mold, mildew, or bed bugs, prevention is key, so we’ve rounded up this top five best Black Friday bedding deals to keep your new mattress in tip top condition.

We don't know how long these offers will remain live for, so we'd advise buying sooner and before the Cyber Monday mattress deals arrive as the discounts may change.

1. Nolah Mattress Encasement: from $89 $58 at Nolah

Best for: High quality, all-round protection Nolah is responsible for some of the best Black Friday mattress sales we’ve seen so far, and those discounts have extended to their accessories range, too. Right now, you can get a queen size mattress encasement for $71 (it was $109). As well as forming an impenetrable barrier against bed bugs, the hypoallergenic properties of this protector works to keep your mattress mold, mildew, dust-mite free, and bacteria free, too. This mattresses protractor is an excellent all-rounder, but will be especially suitable for bed-wetters and those suffering from allergies. Nolah’s Bamboo Mattress protector has already sold out in every size other than a twin, so act fast if you want this encasement at this price.

2. Linenspa Zipped Waterproof Mattress Encasement: from $14.9 9 $12.55 at Amazon

Best for: Budget bed bugs barrier Make your mattress bed bug proof with the Linenspa Zipped Waterproof Mattress Encasement. It's available in a variety of sizes and is designed to fully encase your entire mattress, zipping closed to provide maximum protection. “A fully zippered mattress encasement is the best way to prevent bed bugs in your mattress,” explains Claire Davies, Tom’s Guide Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach. “Whereas normal mattress protectors just cover the top and sides, a mattress encasement covers the top, bottom and sides. It then zips shut, so bed bugs have zero chance of reaching your mattress.” Linenspa's zippered mattress protector is currently 16% off on Amazon , with positive user reviews stating how it provides good quality protection, especially if you suffer from allergies, and at a reasonable price.

3. Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector: from $46 $36 at Amazon

Best for: Keeping mattress mold at bay Mold is free to run havoc through your soft furnishings when exposed to spillages and moisture. Memory foam mattresses are at particular risk to this, with moisture seeping deep within their dense foam layers. The Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector forms a protective barrier around your mattress, plus it also boasts hypoallergenic properties, which makes it an inhospitable environment for mold and mildew. There’s currently 20% off this protector, which takes the price of a queen down to $47.20.

4. SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector: from $49.95 $29.97 at Amazon

Best for: Protection against bedwetting Parents will know that the transition from diapers can be punctuated with little accidents. Protect your child’s mattress from those uh-oh! moments with the SafeRest Mattress Protector, which is handily available from mini-crib to cal king sizes. As well as protection against moisture, this protector also forms a barrier against dust mites, so is a solid option for those suffering from allergies, too. Prices start from $23.97 for a mini-crib (which isn’t on sale).

5. Serta Simply Clean Antimicrobial Comforter Set: from $71.99 $46.74 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Best for: People with allergies If you like to occasionally enjoy breakfast in bed, then this comforter set is for you. Available in a range of 8 different colors, and sizes Twin XL, Queen and King, this bedding set boasts is stain-resistant, which means that you’re protected against little spillages or crumbs. It also has anti-microbial properties (which stems the spread of infectious diseases), so it will feel fresh and clean. It’s also hypoallergenic, so it's a solid option for those who suffer from allergies, too.

