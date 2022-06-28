4th of July mattress deal knocks up to $150 off Brentwood mattresses

Brentwood Home's 4th of July mattress sales are now live and the retailer is knocking up to $150 off select mattresses. It's an excellent sale if you're looking to upgrade to the best mattress without overspending.

For instance, right now you can get the Brentwood Home Cypress Mattress (twin) for $399 (opens in new tab) via coupon "JULY". That's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this memory foam mattress. It's also one of the best mattress deals we've seen this week.

(opens in new tab) Brentwood Cypress Mattress: was $499 now $399 @ Brentwood Home (opens in new tab)

The Cypress mattress is an affordable memory foam mattress designed to support your body's curves while relieving pressure points throughout your body. Use coupon code "JULY" to take $100 off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $399 (was $499), whereas the queen costs $599 (was $699).

(opens in new tab) Brentwood Crystal Cove Mattress: was $999 now $849 @ Brentwood Home (opens in new tab)

The Crystal Cove mattress is a dual-sided hybrid mattress designed to promote deep, restorative sleep. The vegan mattress uses activated charcoal-infused memory foam with precision-tuned coils on one side and a gentle-firm natural latex on the other side. Use coupon code "USA" to take $150 off all mattresses. After discount, the twin costs $849 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,249 (was $1,399).

(opens in new tab) Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress: was $999 now from $849 @ Brentwood Home (opens in new tab)

Made entirely from alternative, natural, and recycled materials, the Hybrid Latex Mattress has a 12-inch thick luxury design, 4 inches of natural latex in 3 zones, and up to 975 8-inch contouring pocketed coils. All sizes are $150 off via coupon "USA". After discount, the twin size costs $849 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,149 (was $1,299).

If you're looking for a reliable bed, the Hybrid Latex Mattress won't disappoint. It's made from alternative, natural, and recycled materials. The medium feel mattress provides exceptional comfort and zoned support for a good night's rest. It's also one of the more affordable hybrid latex mattresses you can buy. All mattress purchases at Brentwood come with a 1-year home trial and are backed by a 25-year warranty.

Brentwood's current sale isn't just about mattresses. You can also save 30% on adjustable bases (opens in new tab) or take advantage of Brentwood's BOGO sale on memory foam wedge pillows (opens in new tab).