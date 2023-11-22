3 Arc’teryx Black Friday deals I'd buy right now, starting at $17

You don’t need to climb mountains, traverse crevasses or descend cliffs to rock Arc’teryx outerwear. You also don’t need to take out a second mortgage on your home to own it: Some of 2023’s hippest yet most functional Arc’teryx Gorpcore pieces are heavily discounted at the moment. Starting at just $17, these are my top three favorite Arc’teryx Black Friday deals.

Arc’teryx Merino Wool Crew Socks are just $17 a pair directly through Arc’teryx — talk about a solid stocking stuffer. Meanwhile, the sharp yet flexible Arc’teryx Kyanite fleece hoody is just $89 . Finally, my personal favorite, Atom LT synthetic hoody has dropped to a cool $165 , down from $260 via Arc’teryx.

Arc’teryx Black Friday deals

Arc’teryx Triros Crew Socks: were $30 now $17 @ Arc’teryx

My love for Merino wool socks is well-established. And I firmly believe that no human being could ever be disappointed with a pair of these oh-so-comfy, warm, sweat-wicking baddies. Just for good measure, they also flaunt the Arc’teryx brand name loud and proud up the calf.

Arc’teryx Kyanite Fleece Hoody: was $150 now $89 @ Arc’teryx

This Arc’teryx zip-up fleece is seriously sharp, lightweight, comfortable and flexible. It also costs less than a Benjamin, which is a total steal in my book for a piece of high-tech, trendy outerwear. This one is only available in the “Jungle” green color, which I find shocking because it is nothing short of fantastic.

Arc’teryx Atom LT synthetic Hoody: was $260 now $165 @ Arc’teryx

Continuing my trend of obsessing over green jackets, Arc’teryx’s ordinarily pricey Atom LT synthetic puffer is also on serious discount ATM, with plenty of sizes available. This one works great as either a mid-layer, for when it’s super chilly/nasty out, or as an outer, for when it's not.