Score! Get 20% off Meta Quest games and apps with headset purchase

The Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S are among the best VR headsets we've tested. The former is our favorite overall headset, whereas the latter is our favorite budget headset. Deals on these headsets are hard to come by, but Meta is offering a killer promo just in time for the holiday shopping season.

For a limited time, you can get 20% off Meta Quest Games/Apps and receive a free $60 Quest Cash store credit with the purchase of either a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S.

Free $60 Quest Cash Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $499 at Meta The Quest 3 is an excellent VR headset. It comes with the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is an exceptional value. Right now you can get a $60 Quest Cash store credit with the purchase of this headset.

Free $60 Quest Cash Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $299 at Meta The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal. Right now you can get a $60 Quest Cash store credit with the purchase of this headset.

Both headsets come with Batman: Arkham Shadow, which is a Meta Quest 3 exclusive developed by VR veterans Camouflaj (they also made the very fun Iron Man VR), and set within the world of Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham games. It tells an original story set shortly after Batman: Origins, as the Caped Crusader takes on a new villain known as the Rat King who is terrorizing Gotham City and promising an impending Day of Reckoning.

Some popular games you can get on sale include Metro Awakening (20% off) and Beat Saber (20% off). We named Beat Saber one of the best Meta Quest 3 games you can get. It's a mix of Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution with a sprinkle of Star Wars. In this game, you match the color of your saber to slash color corresponding blocks at the correct angle. Combine this with dodging past hazards such as bombs and walls — all to a hugely diverse soundtrack.

In addition to 20% off games/apps, you'll also get $60 Quest Cash, which is essentially a store credit you can use at anytime. This offer is valid through December 31 only, so don't sleep on this deal.