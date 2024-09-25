Don't buy Meta Quest 3 right now — a huge price drop is coming

The introduction of the Meta Quest 3s at Meta Connect today (September 24) means there's now a low-cost version of the virtual reality headset from Meta. But the existing Meta Quest 3 is getting a refresh of its own, with shoppers enjoying more storage for their buck.

The Meta Quest 3 remains at the same $499 / £479 / AU$799 starting price Meta charged prior to the Quest 3s announcement. But that version of the Quest 3 now comes with 512GB of storage. Previously, the base model Quest 3 offered just 128GB while a 512GB version would have cost you $649 / £619 / AU$949.

This poses a bit of a change for people shopping for a Quest 3. Some online listings still have the 128GB Quest 3 on sale at or near the $499 price. However, in the U.S. at least, the 512GB version is already available at Best Buy for its new lower price. Even better, it looks like Batman: Arkham Shadow comes bundled with the VR headset.

Meta now positions the Quest 3 as "the best headset in our lineup for tech enthusiasts and gamers." In our Quest 3 review, we praised the headset for its more comfortable design, impressive controls and full-color passthrough features.

The Meta 3s arrives in stores October 15 as a lower-cost alternative to the Quest 3. The 3s features the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset that you'll get in the more expensive model, but the pancake-style lenses make way for fresnel lenses. You're also getting lower resolution in exchange for the Meta 3s's lower price.

The Meta 3s starts at $299 for a 128GB model, with the 256GB version costing $399. Pre-orders start today.

