ExpressVPN is one of the most well-rounded VPNs out there, offering rock-solid privacy, flawless unblocking, and arguably the most intuitive and beginner-friendly interfaces on all platforms. However, it is, unfortunately, more expensive than the competition, even after lowering its prices for the first time ever.

You might have signed up for ExpressVPN after finding out that it's an industry leader, but you now want to cancel it, having found a cheaper alternative (Surfshark is our best cheap VPN). Alternatively, you might have signed up for the VPN for a specific use case, such as bypassing internet censorship in China or streaming a sporting event.

In this article, I'll explain how you can cancel your ExpressVPN subscription and claim a full refund – all you have to do is cancel within 30 days of purchase. The best part is that the process is both straightforward and quick.

Can I get a refund from ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN allows users to take a risk-free trial of its services, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. So, in the unlikely scenario that you're not satisfied with ExpressVPN, you'll be eligible to get the full order amount back so long as you decide to cancel your subscription within 30 days from the date that you purchased it.

Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its plans, be it the 2-year, 1-year, or even the monthly plan. However, do note that the ExpressVPN guarantee lasts for exactly 30 days, meaning if you cancel after 30 days of purchase, you won't qualify for a refund.

How to cancel ExpressVPN

Cancelling your ExpressVPN plan is a hassle-free and quick process. It involves just a few simple steps, which I've outlined below:

Log in to your ExpressVPN account by opening the ExpressVPN website.

Then, head over to "My Account" in the top bar and enter your credentials – your email address and password.

Next, click on the "My Subscription" tab from the panel on the left-hand side of your screen

Then, select "Edit subscription settings"

Press "Turn Off Automatic Renewal"

Certain prompts will appear, each asking you to confirm that you do indeed want to cancel your subscription. Follow them until you're finally greeted with a "Your subscription has been canceled" message at the top of the page.

The above is how you cancel your ExpressVPN subscription. Next, to actually receive a refund (assuming you're cancelling within 30 days of purchase), you'll have to contact ExpressVPN's customer support.

How to claim a ExpressVPN refund

In order to receive a refund, you'll have to contact ExpressVPN via live chat or email within 30 days of when you first purchased your VPN.

Using live chat on ExpressVPN's website is what we recommend because it's super quick (it's available 24/7) and easy to work with. Also, you can directly request the support agent on live chat to process your cancel and refund request – meaning you won't have to follow the manual cancellation process mentioned above.

Sure, the entire process on live chat will take a few minutes more than if you were to manually cancel your subscription, but seeing as you'll have to contact the support team anyway – to request a refund after you've cancelled – it's a quality-of-life, convenient option to have.

It's also worth mentioning that the support team will ask you to provide certain details, including your ExpressVPN email address or username, date of purchase, subscription amount, payment method you used, and your reason for cancellation.

Lastly, once your refund request is successfully processed, you'll receive a confirmation email – and the money should be credited in your original payment method within 5-7 business days.