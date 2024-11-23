9 best Black Friday deals on smart glasses: My favorite AR and AI glasses are cheaper than ever

Black Friday deals are coming in fast — so fast, in fact, that it's easy to miss all the savings on the best smart glasses!

Whether it's my go-to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses for the day-to-day, or the Xreal Air 2 Pros paired with Beam Pro for making those long haul flights just (pardon the pun) fly by, they're all heavily discounted by up to $100.

But these aren't just US deals, the UK is getting in on the party too with nearly £200 off the Xreal Air 2 Pro and Viture Pro specs down to just £379.

And when you pick up a pair, you'll realize why I see these as the future of VR and AR. I talked about it just before CES — beyond just being a great way to save the neck pain of looking down at my laptop and Steam Deck, the lines of VR headset and AR glasses development are beginning to merge.

Put simply, now is the best time to jump on this train. Here are my personal recommendations.

Black Friday smart glasses deals (US)

Xreal Air 2 Pro: was $449 now $349 at Amazon Quality-wise, you can really feel the step up here from the original Xreal Air — from the lighter, sleeker construction and electrochromic lenses, to the better, smoother display tech and improved comfort (thanks to those redesigned nose pads). Plus, with the spatial computing app you can download on Mac, you can take a 3-monitor setup with you wherever you go!

Xreal Beam Pro: was $199 now $159 at Amazon To unlock the full capability of your Xreal Air 2 specs, you'll need to grab the Beam Pro. This may look like your average Android phone in the hand, but the spatial computing software and ability to download a bunch of content for offline viewing unlocks a world of the best mixed reality bits of Apple Vision Pro

RayNeo Air 2S: was $399 now $289 at Amazon If you're a screen quality purist without any need for all the spatial computing stuff, RayNeo's specs offer a massive, colorful and bright 200-inch simulated display right in front of your eyes.

Viture Pro XR Glasses: was $499 now $399 at Amazon There’s a reason I call these the best premium AR glasses. That Micro OLED display tech is some of the best I’ve laid my eyes upon — bright at 1,000 perceived nits and with very minimal blurry edges, an enhanced electrochromic film on the lenses that completely eliminates any distractions in front of you, and the best spatial computing software on the market.

Black Friday smart glasses deals (UK)

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses: was £329 now £239 at Argos The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses go well beyond being simple eyewear with a camera. With Meta AI, they deliver intelligent features that can provide answers about your surroundings. All this functionality is packed into a sleek, stylish design that’s comfortable enough for all-day wear. To top it off, their water resistance adds an extra layer of practicality.

Xreal Air 2: was £329 now £279 at Amazon Currently, the Air 2 Pros are a tad more expensive then they have been in previous UK sales. The standard Air 2s may not come with the Electrochromic lenses, but the display quality is exaclty the same — making this £50 saving worthwhile!

Xreal Beam Pro: was £189 now £160 at Amazon To get the most out of your Xreal Air 2 glasses, the Beam Pro is a must-have. Despite its resemblance to a standard Android phone, it stands out with advanced spatial computing software and its spatial 3D cameras.