9 best Black Friday deals on smart glasses: My favorite AR and AI glasses are cheaper than ever
Get up to $120 off my favorite smart glasses!
Black Friday deals are coming in fast — so fast, in fact, that it's easy to miss all the savings on the best smart glasses!
Whether it's my go-to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses for the day-to-day, or the Xreal Air 2 Pros paired with Beam Pro for making those long haul flights just (pardon the pun) fly by, they're all heavily discounted by up to $100.
But these aren't just US deals, the UK is getting in on the party too with nearly £200 off the Xreal Air 2 Pro and Viture Pro specs down to just £379.
And when you pick up a pair, you'll realize why I see these as the future of VR and AR. I talked about it just before CES — beyond just being a great way to save the neck pain of looking down at my laptop and Steam Deck, the lines of VR headset and AR glasses development are beginning to merge.
Put simply, now is the best time to jump on this train. Here are my personal recommendations.
Quick links (US)
- Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Wayfarer): was $329 now $263 @ Best Buy
- Xreal Air 2 Pro: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
- Xreal Beam Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
- RayNeo Air 2S: was $399 now $289 @ Amazon with coupon applied
- Viture Pro: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
Quick links (UK)
- Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (Wayfarer): was £329 now £239 @ Argos
- Xreal Air 2: was £329 now £279 @ Amazon
- Xreal Beam Pro: was £189 now £160@ Amazon
- Viture Pro: was £489 now £379 @ Amazon
Black Friday smart glasses deals (US)
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are far more than just a pair of specs with a camera. Meta AI features give them all the smarts to answer any questions about the world around you. All of this is underpinned by a stellar-looking set of specs that feel great to wear all-day round. Plus, boasting water resistance always helps. For another style, grab the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner glasses for $75 off.
Quality-wise, you can really feel the step up here from the original Xreal Air — from the lighter, sleeker construction and electrochromic lenses, to the better, smoother display tech and improved comfort (thanks to those redesigned nose pads). Plus, with the spatial computing app you can download on Mac, you can take a 3-monitor setup with you wherever you go!
To unlock the full capability of your Xreal Air 2 specs, you'll need to grab the Beam Pro. This may look like your average Android phone in the hand, but the spatial computing software and ability to download a bunch of content for offline viewing unlocks a world of the best mixed reality bits of Apple Vision Pro
If you're a screen quality purist without any need for all the spatial computing stuff, RayNeo's specs offer a massive, colorful and bright 200-inch simulated display right in front of your eyes.
There’s a reason I call these the best premium AR glasses. That Micro OLED display tech is some of the best I’ve laid my eyes upon — bright at 1,000 perceived nits and with very minimal blurry edges, an enhanced electrochromic film on the lenses that completely eliminates any distractions in front of you, and the best spatial computing software on the market.
Black Friday smart glasses deals (UK)
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses go well beyond being simple eyewear with a camera. With Meta AI, they deliver intelligent features that can provide answers about your surroundings. All this functionality is packed into a sleek, stylish design that’s comfortable enough for all-day wear. To top it off, their water resistance adds an extra layer of practicality.
Currently, the Air 2 Pros are a tad more expensive then they have been in previous UK sales. The standard Air 2s may not come with the Electrochromic lenses, but the display quality is exaclty the same — making this £50 saving worthwhile!
To get the most out of your Xreal Air 2 glasses, the Beam Pro is a must-have. Despite its resemblance to a standard Android phone, it stands out with advanced spatial computing software and its spatial 3D cameras.
I confidently rank these as a top-tier pair of AR glasses for a reason. The Micro OLED display is nothing short of exceptional—offering 1,000 perceived nits of brightness with sharp clarity and barely any edge distortion. The lenses feature an advanced electrochromic film that effectively blocks out distractions, combined with industry-leading spatial computing software that takes the experience to the next level.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.