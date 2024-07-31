Whoa! This 45-inch LG gaming monitor is now on sale for over $500 off

The best gaming monitors can elevate your gaming experience by delivering excellent performance and vibrant images. These devices can be pricey but I just found an awesome deal for an LG monitor that you don’t want to miss.

Right now, Amazon is selling the LG 45" UltraGear Curved OLED Monitor for $1,196. That’s not exactly cheap, but considering it’s $503 off its standard $1,699 price tag, you’re saving quite a bit of cash. If you’re looking for one of the best curved monitors to play the best PC games, this is a deal you’ll want to jump on before it expires.

LG 45" UltraGear Curved OLED Monitor: was $1,699 now $1,196 @ Amazon

The LG UltraGear 45GS95QE is an overall excellent gaming monitor thanks to its 45-inch curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. At this price, it's practically a steal.

The 45-inch LG UltraGear 45GS95QE has all the features you’d want from a curved gaming monitor. For starters, the 800R curvature can help immerse you in whatever game you’re playing. The 21:9 aspect ratio also serves this purpose, at least for games that feature ultrawide resolution. On top of that, the OLED panel and advertised 400 nits of brightness are also big draws.

Performance-wise, the 45GS95QE has a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate and low 0.03ms response time to ensure your games run smoothly and with no perceptible input lag. It also supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies, which means you'll enjoy a smooth experience no matter which of those respective GPUs your PC packs.

This 45-inch monitor’s size is a selling point but could be a drawback for some folks. If your desk is too small, this monitor might be too large — especially if your desk is near a corner. That said, its stand has a small enough footprint that ensures the monitor doesn’t take up more space than necessary.

If you can find a place for it, the LG UltraGear 45GS95QE is an overall great gaming monitor for those who want a truly immersive experience. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so be sure to snatch this monitor up before it returns to its normal price.