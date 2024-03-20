The best OLED gaming monitor I’ve ever owned is $700 off in epic Amazon Big Spring sale deal

“Truly immersive gaming”. That’s how my colleague Tony Polanco described the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 , and he was bang on the money. What a truly special display. It’s one of the best gaming monitors around and is now heavily discounted for the Amazon Big Spring Sale .

Right now, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is on sale for $1,199 at Amazon . Its normal list price is an eye-watering $,1799, so that means you’re looking at a colossal $700 drop. Considering this awesome curved gaming screen was only released last summer that’s an especially impressive deal. Now go out and buy this wonderful panel, then blow those 700 Big Boys you’ve saved on a huge pile of the best Steam games . Alright, I’m semi-joking about the Steam splurge.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Processor-DisplayHDR-FreeSync-LS49CG954SNXZA%2Fdp%2FB0C48D7Q22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,799 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 impresses thanks to its expansive 49-inch curved OLED display and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-odyssey-oled-g9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, we said although the Editor's Choice monitor is indeed pricey, its gorgeous display quality, immersive field of view, and host of Samsung TV/gaming apps make it a gaming monitor winner.

I’ve owned the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 since last year’s Black Friday and it’s worth every penny I paid for it. The incredible 49-inch colossus makes the best PC games look all kinds of eye-arousing thanks to its 5,120 x 1,200 native screen resolution and blistering 240Hz refresh rate.

And hot damn has this Odyssey OLED G9 provided me with precious gaming moments I’ll cherish for years. Thanks to my Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090-powered mega rig, I can experience the wonderful Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves connection at the G9’s hugely immersive native 32:9 aspect ratio at close to 200 fps. Let me tell you, taking down pirates with Nathan Drake at such an absurd frame rate looks and feels incredible.

If you’re an aspiring eSports champion, that 240Hz refresh rate of just 0.03ms is going to be seriously appreciated. As for the best of us mere mortals? It might make us a bit less cack-handed when it comes to slaying Hell’s most fiendish beasties in the brutal but brilliant Doom Eternal ’s highest Ultra Nightmare difficulty.

The only reason I wouldn’t splurge on this amazing Samsung monitor? If I didn’t own a large desk — thankfully, I do — but I realize many of you out there may not have the space to house a 49-inch monitor. If you do have the room to give this amazing monster screen a loving home, I’d snap up this brilliant deal pronto.