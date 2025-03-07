Holy smokes! The MacBook Air M3 just fell to its lowest ever price at Amazon

The MacBook Air M4 launch this week has been good for deal hunters because the previous generation of Apple's lightweight laptop just got a very attractive price cut.

Right now, you can grab the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for just $799 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen for this model and a $100 bigger discount than we saw in January.

Amazon also has the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 marked down to $1,199 as well. This isn't the lowest price it's ever been — that was $999 for Black Friday — but it's still a discount worth noting for anyone who prefers a bigger screen.

Apple MacBook Air 13": was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon Apple's MacBook Air M3 is a force to be reckoned with. The MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with a $300 discount.

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15": was $1,299 now $1,199 at Amazon Need something a little bigger? The M3 MacBook Air can also be had with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864). What else can you expect? Fantastic performance from its M3 chip, class-leading battery life at just over 15 hours, along with a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Oh, and a $100 discount thanks to this deal.

Any time a new MacBook drops, it's always worth checking out the previous generation. These are still hugely capable laptops in the grand scheme of things, but the arrival of a new model can often trigger big savings.

If you want an excellent MacBook Air experience at great value, don't feel bad about missing out on the MacBook Air M4 and snapping up this deal while it's still available.

When we reviewed the MacBook Air M3, we were impressed by the gorgeous 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display and its unrivaled portability. This notebook comes in at 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches and weighs just 2.7 pounds. As a mobile workstation, it can't be beat.

While it may have just been overshadowed by the recent M4 Air, the M3 chip is certainly no slouch. It's got a 20% faster performance for both tasks and graphics compared to the M2 MacBook Air and battery life stands at 15 hours on a single charge.

And yes, for the AI fans among you, this laptop will come loaded with Apple Intelligence for Mac readily available.

(Image credit: Future)

If you need something more expansive, the 15.3-inch model packs that same stunning screen, only bigger with a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution. It's got 503 nits of brightness and 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. It's true the discount isn't as much, but then you're not going to go wrong with either of these machines.

If you want to accessorize with more Apple products, check out our round-up of the best Apple deals in March for the best offers.