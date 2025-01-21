Act fast! The MacBook Air M3 just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon

What better way to stave off those winter blues than with a dash of retail therapy? And it's even better when you can snag state-of-the-art tech at a steep discount. If you're looking to kick off the new year with one of the best laptops, Apple's 13-inch M3 MacBook Air has dropped by $200 in a rare Apple deal you won't want to miss.

Right now you can snag the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for just $899 at Amazon, the lowest price we've seen yet for Apple's super portable laptop. Multiple configurations are on sale, and if you need a slightly bigger screen, then you're in luck. Amazon has the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 marked down to $1,099 as well. While not the lowest price we've ever seen (the 15-inch model fell to $999 for Black Friday), that's still a savings of $200. You'll want to act fast though, as we don't expect these deals to last too long.

Apple MacBook Air 13": was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon Apple's latest MacBook Air, powered by M3 silicon, is a force to be reckoned with. The MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with a $200 discount.

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15": was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Need something a little bigger? Apple's latest MacBook Air, powered by M3 silicon, now comes packed with a beautiful 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864). What else can you expect? Fantastic performance from its M3 chip, class-leading battery life at just over 15 hours, along with a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Oh, and a $200 discount thanks to this deal.

We're big fans of the M3 MacBooks here at Tom's Guide. Our M3 MacBook Air 15-inch review says it all: "The fact that it's hard to find something wrong with the MacBook Air 15-inch M3 tells you a lot about Apple's mid-range laptop. You get very strong performance from the M3 chip paired with super long battery life, a great display, and a sturdy, lightweight design."

That 15.3-inch (2,880 x 1,864 resolution) display delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors, offering 503 nits of brightness and 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. This makes it ideal for both work and play—whether you're streaming the latest Netflix shows or playing your favorite games. Another welcome feature is the ability to connect up to two external displays, which is fantastic to finally see on a MacBook Air.

As for its smaller cousin, our MacBook Air M3 review highlighted its sleek design, stunning 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, and superior portability. Coming in at 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches and weighing just 2.7 pounds, it's great for anyone who's constantly on the move.

In terms of performance, the M3 chip brings noticeable improvements, resulting in up to 20% faster performance for both tasks and graphics compared to the M2 MacBook Air. Plus, battery life has been boosted to over 15 hours on a single charge, making these solid all-around devices. And with Apple Intelligence on Mac now available, this MacBook just got even better. There are plenty of handy tools at your disposal, from improved intuitive voice commands with Siri, easy transcriptions, and the ability to quickly edit photos in Image Playground.

With $200 off the price, you can hardly go wrong with a deal like this. Looking for even more ways to save? Be sure to check out our round-up of the best Apple deals going on this month.