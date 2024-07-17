Our favorite Copilot+ PC is faster and lasts longer than MacBook Air — you can get $150 off it right now

The HP OmniBook X is the best Copilot+ PC we’ve tested, and it just came out a few weeks ago. Bringing performance and battery life that puts the M3 MacBook Air to shame, this is easily our favorite Windows laptop — making the fact it’s already being discounted so shocking.

Right now, you can get $150 off the OmniBook X at HP, which drops the price down to just $999. This is a seriously good Prime Day-beating deal that won’t be around for long!

HP OmniBook X: was $1,149 now $999 @ HP

This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to that Snapdragon X Elite chip — all inside a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 14-inch 2.2K display up top. Trust me when I say if you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy.

So let’s break down some of the lofty claims I made up top. Microsoft has been waiting for the moment it can finally start competing with the best MacBooks and their Apple silicon. That moment came with the Snapdragon X Elite processor, which has been capable of some true wizardry.

Said magic comes in the form of mightily impressive multi-threaded performance that puts the Cupertino crew on blast — outperforming it in a lot of our tests.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP OmniBook X Acer Swift Go 14 MacBook Air 13-inch M3 Geekbench 6 (single-core) 2,347 2,364 3,082 Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 12,861 12,612 12,087 Handbrake (mins:seconds) 5:39 5:16 7:40

“But wait,” I hear you ask. “What about the battery life?” It’s become a bit of a running joke in the past that when performance is this good on a Microsoft machine, the battery life is just downright bad. OmniBook X is a leapfrog over our expectations in this category and lasts over a full hour longer than the Air.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Time (hours:mins) HP OmniBook X 16:22 MacBook Air 13-inch M3 15:10 Acer Swift Go 14 8:25

And all of this capability is stuffed into a premium, slimline chassis that feels great to the touch with fantastic ergonomics and a beautiful display. Microsoft made some lofty claims about Copilot+ PCs, and the OmniBook X fulfills every single one of them. This deal will sell out fast, so snap it up now while you can!