Our favorite Copilot+ PC is faster and lasts longer than MacBook Air — you can get $150 off it right now
It just came out, but you can already save big!
The HP OmniBook X is the best Copilot+ PC we’ve tested, and it just came out a few weeks ago. Bringing performance and battery life that puts the M3 MacBook Air to shame, this is easily our favorite Windows laptop — making the fact it’s already being discounted so shocking.
Right now, you can get $150 off the OmniBook X at HP, which drops the price down to just $999. This is a seriously good Prime Day-beating deal that won’t be around for long!
HP OmniBook X: was $1,149 now $999 @ HP
This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to that Snapdragon X Elite chip — all inside a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 14-inch 2.2K display up top. Trust me when I say if you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy.
So let’s break down some of the lofty claims I made up top. Microsoft has been waiting for the moment it can finally start competing with the best MacBooks and their Apple silicon. That moment came with the Snapdragon X Elite processor, which has been capable of some true wizardry.
Said magic comes in the form of mightily impressive multi-threaded performance that puts the Cupertino crew on blast — outperforming it in a lot of our tests.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|HP OmniBook X
|Acer Swift Go 14
|MacBook Air 13-inch M3
|Geekbench 6 (single-core)
|2,347
|2,364
|3,082
|Geekbench 6 (multi-core)
|12,861
|12,612
|12,087
|Handbrake (mins:seconds)
|5:39
|5:16
|7:40
“But wait,” I hear you ask. “What about the battery life?” It’s become a bit of a running joke in the past that when performance is this good on a Microsoft machine, the battery life is just downright bad. OmniBook X is a leapfrog over our expectations in this category and lasts over a full hour longer than the Air.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Time (hours:mins)
|HP OmniBook X
|16:22
|MacBook Air 13-inch M3
|15:10
|Acer Swift Go 14
|8:25
And all of this capability is stuffed into a premium, slimline chassis that feels great to the touch with fantastic ergonomics and a beautiful display. Microsoft made some lofty claims about Copilot+ PCs, and the OmniBook X fulfills every single one of them. This deal will sell out fast, so snap it up now while you can!
