My favorite gaming laptop of 2024 is now $150 off in huge early Black Friday deal

Deals
By
published

It literally just came out, but it's already $150 off!

Asus TUF Gaming A14 with deal tag
(Image credit: Future)

You don't need to wait for Black Friday to get a great deal on one of the best gaming laptops I've ever tested.

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 enhances the best features of the Zephyrus G14, boosts CPU power with AMD’s Ryzen AI chip, and makes smart compromises without feeling like a downgrade — all to make it affordable.

And now, it's even cheaper. The TUF Gaming A14 with RTX 4060 is now $1,349 at Walmart, which is a shocking $150 off given the fact that it literally just came out.

Asus TUF Gaming A14 (FA401UV)
Asus TUF Gaming A14: was $1,499 now $1,349 at walmart.com

Perfectly pairing power with portability, and even throwing affordability into the mix for good measure. The TUF Gaming A14 is thin, small and lightweight — packing an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal

So why is this the gaming laptop I always go to when my mates ask which one to buy? I mean for $250 more, you could get the ROG Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy in all its aluminum unibody OLED glory. But I think that’d be the wrong decision, because the TUF Gaming A14 manages to do something that I haven’t seen a gaming laptop do in years — it manages to find a perfect balance.

And by balance, I mean it manages to be all things to suit all your needs. Let me break it down into the three things you’d want to buy a gaming laptop for: to play games well (duh), to also be good for getting stuff done too, and to be well-built for portability with the longevity to go through your demands.

Playing games well

Asus TUF Gaming A14

(Image credit: Future)

This is not to say the Zephyrus G14 isn’t good at playing games, as our test results for that laptop shows (plus you could bump up to an RTX 4070 if you’re feeling keen, whereas the TUF Gaming A14 is limited to RTX 4060).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BenchmarkAsus TUF Gaming A14 (AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370)Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS)Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (Intel Core Ultra 7 155H)
3DMark Fire Strike Ultra562661085993
3DMark Steel Nomad202922852226
3DMark Port Royal529962546155
Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p)29.6 FPS39.1 FPS30.8 FPS
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (1080p Ultra)58.1 FPS65.6 FPS62.2 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2 (1080p Ultra)36.1 FPS29.4 FPS27.2 FPS
F1 23 (1080p)39 FPS45 FPS40 FPS

But the CPU is also pretty important when it comes to PC gaming, and you really feel that speed boost in games that rely on both components heavily like Cyberpunk 2077. Turn on DLSS 3.5, and you can see frame rates of over 70 FPS if you tune the game right!

Plus, those games look great on the QHD+ IPS display. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not OLED. You do miss out on that deep contrast ratio and color, but that’s not to say this screen isn’t crispy, contrasty or colorful. In fact, it’s all of those (and smoother too at 165Hz refresh rate).

Getting stuff done

Asus TUF Gaming A14

(Image credit: Future)

That AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 makes this a Copilot+ PC, and with it comes a certain expectation of performance and power efficiency (more on that last bit later). But AMD’s new chip is a bonafide screamer when it comes to ripping through the general day-to-day. Multitasking is a cinch, and creative pro tasks are handled ably.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BenchmarkAsus TUF Gaming A14 (AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370)Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS)Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (Intel Core Ultra 7 155H)
Geekbench 6.3 single-core286325802425
Geekbench 6.3 multicore137291289113091
SSD transfer rate (MBps)1566.71532.81784.7
Handbrake transcode 4K to 1080p (mm:ss)03:2204:1603:55

But the other key thing here is the ergonomics for working, and Asus has knocked it out the park with a great keyboard and touchpad combo that feel great to type and click on, with no sponginess anywhere in its presses. There's just great tactility all round.

Going all day

Asus TUF Gaming A14

(Image credit: Future)

With its sleek 3.2-pound frame, this is easy enough to stash in a backpack without worrying about it or feeling any overt increase in weight on your back. The aluminum shell on the lid gives it a premium aesthetic, and the plastic base doesn’t feel cheap to the touch at all.

And finally, let’s turn our attention to the battery life — the fatal flaw in a lot of gaming laptops. Normally, by this point, I’m telling you to stay near a charger for work and play. That is certainly the case when it comes to gaming with just under 2 hours of playtime on one charge, but not anymore with working.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LaptopWeb surfing battery test (hh:mm)PCMark 10 gaming battery test (hh:mm)
Asus TUF Gaming A1412:0501:47
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 06:4501:05
Acer Predator Helios Neo 1408:4201:39

You see, the TUF Gaming A14 offers a leapfrog in stamina, that tops out at just over 12 hours of battery life in our web surfing test. This is a significant moment for gaming laptops, where I can tell you that if you are away from a charger, so long as you’re just working, you don’t need to worry about that plug for the day.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 21 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
1
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch)
3
Alienware x14 R2 GAMING...
Dell
$1,699.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
(1TB Intel Core i7)
4
Samsung - Galaxy Book3 Ultra...
Walmart
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
(1TB)
5
Galaxy Book3 Ultra, 16",...
Samsung
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
(32GB)
Our Review
8
MSI CYBORG15131279 CYBORG 15...
Walmart
$1,488
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch)
9
Alienware x14 R2 GAMING...
Dell
$1,799.99
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
10
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.