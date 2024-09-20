Score! This RTX 4090 gaming laptop is over $1,000 off and one of the best deals I’ve seen all year

To butcher a quote from 1996’s “Jerry Maguire”: “you had me at RTX 4090." If you’re a high-end PC gamer on the lookout for an ultra-powerful laptop with this flagship GPU, I’ve just stumbled upon one of the most exciting deals I’ve seen this year.

Right now, the 16” Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 with RTX 4090 is on sale for $2,469 at Lenovo. Normally this monstrously fast gaming laptop goes for $3,499, so if you make a move on this deal, you’ll save yourself an almighty $1,030.

16" Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 with RTX 4090: was $3,499 now $2,469 @ Lenovo

This 16-inch gaming laptop from Lenovo houses the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, which is the fastest GPU you can currently find in a portable PC. Other noteworthy components include an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD and a sharp (2560 x 1600) anti-glare screen. This model comes in a fetching Onyx Grey and includes 90 days access to Xbox Game Pass.

This is the last time I reference Cameron Crowe’s 1996 Oscar winner, I promise. With that out of the way: “show me the RTX 4090!” If you’re looking for the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to laptop graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 simply can’t be beat.

Even in its shrunken down laptop form, the 4090 is one hell of a card. Trust me, I’ve owned this ray tracing-slaying, “king of the stack” 40-Series beast since day one.

That the fastest consumer laptop GPU ever made is also paired with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor (that can be overclocked up to a whopping 5.40GHz) is borderline unfair on the best PC games. Buy this puppy, and your frame rates are going to be through the roof.

Lenovo is also throwing in 32GB of DDR5 RAM (clocked at 5200MHz) and a 2TB SSD, which is double the storage size we often see in the best gaming laptops. That means the Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 would be a fantastic investment for prosumer video editors. How could it not be with all that memory?

And to get gaming straight away, Lenovo is packing in a 90 day free subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Seeing as you’re still paying the thick end of $2,500 for this discounted beast, you should wring every last minute out of the likes of Forza Horizon 5 while you temporarily have access to the best Xbox Series X games on your new laptop.

The only part of this Lenovo equation that’s leaving a slightly sour taste in my mouth (and granted, I’m being greedy here), is that the Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 has an IPS screen, rather than an OLED one. That means blacks are going to appear a little washed out on this laptop’s panel, especially at night.

Still, this omission is a lot easier to look past when you factor in the Pro 7 display’s super-speedy 240Hz refresh rate, impressive 500 nits of peak brightness and the fact its panel covers 100% of the RGB color gamut. Screen resolution also impresses, clocking in at a little over 2K in 16:10 aspect ratio (2560 x 1600).

The RTX 4090 is a glorious GPU. If you want to tame the best Steam games without breaking a sweat, you should seriously consider buying this cut price Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 if you can afford it.