Hurry! Get an RTX 4070 MSI gaming laptop for under $1,000 with this Presidents' Day deal

Presidents' Day sales may be winding down, but if you're looking to upgrade your gaming set-up without breaking the bank, there are still plenty of deals to be had. I'm more of a console gamer, but when I do play on PC it's with one of the best gaming laptops, which is why this epic deal caught my eye.

Right now you can grab the MSI Sword 16-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 GPU for just $999 at NewEgg. It's usually $1,599 but marked down $400 for Presidents' Day, and if you mail in a $200 rebate, that brings the total price tag to under $1,000, which makes this one of the best PC gaming deals we've seen so far.

MSI Sword 16" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4070: was $1,599 now $999 at Newegg NewEgg is slashing $400 off this premium MSI Sword gaming laptop, and you get another $200 off with a mail-in rebate, making this one of the cheapest RTX 4070-based machines on the market. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price, featuring a 16-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD screen, an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU capable of handling all the best PC games without breaking a sweat.

If you're just dipping your toes in the world of PC gaming, this MSI laptop is a great starting point. The 16-inch MSI Sword packs an adequate amount of VRAM, a large SSD, and while its RTX 4070 graphics card is no longer top-of-the-line, it's still capable of playing many of the best PC games.

Underneath the slick-looking chassis, you'll find an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU and, its biggest drawback, just 16GB of RAM, which pales in comparison to the 32GB found on some of its peers. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a more powerful gaming laptop for under $1,000. Its 16-inch 1080p display also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay above 60 frames per second.

Plus its got plenty of ports under the hood to make its case, including two USB-A 3.1 and a pair of USB-C (one of them is 3.1, the other 2.0). There's also an HDMI 2.1 port, which is perfect if you want to hook up to a larger monitor for some big-screen gaming. And if you're looking to game on the go, this laptop won't slow you down. Weighing in at less than five pounds, it's the perfect size to fit into any backpack. Just keep in mind that you'll also want to bring your charger as gaming laptops are notorious for having short battery lives.

This is just one of the best laptop deals you can score right now, but there are plenty of other Presidents' Day sales going on for everything from Apple gadgets to apparel. Be sure to check out our Presidents' Day deals live blog for even more ways to save.