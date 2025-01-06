Dell XPS is dead — Dell just rebranded its entire PC lineup

Dell computers are getting all-new branding. Instead of familiar labels like XPS, Inspiron and Latitude (among others), the company’s laptops and desktops will simply be called Dell, with suffixes denoting who and what they’re intended for. The company believes this will make it easier for people to find their ideal Dell machine. However, if you’re used to the old naming conventions, the new labels might confuse you.

As revealed during CES 2025, there are now three core Dell PCs: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. The naming convention is reminiscent of the best iPhones, which also have base, Pro, and Pro Max models. Pro and Pro Max PCs have additional suffixes, like Plus and Premium. For example, the company will offer the Dell Pro 14 Premium. Dell computers are designed for everyday work and play, while the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max are enterprise-focused.

Getting specific with the branding, the former Dell Inspiron, Inspiron Plus and XPS are now the Dell, Dell Plus and Dell Premium (respectively). That’s for the consumer side. On the business side, the Dell Latitude and Precision are now the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max, respectively — each with a base, Plus and Premium models. Again, this can be confusing for those accustomed to the old branding but it might be easier if you’re just looking for a Dell computer. At least, that’s what Dell hopes.

It’s not surprising that Dell is labeling these new computers as AI PCs. The new lineup will feature options for Intel Meteor Lake, AMD Ryzen and Snapdragon X processors — all of which pack an NPU for AI-focused tasks. While we’ve yet to see AI revolutionize computers how the industry believes, laptops featuring the aforementioned processors should have long-lasting battery life, as we saw with Snapdragon X Elite notebooks like the HP OmniBook X and Dell XPS 13.

The Dell, Dell Plus and Dell Premium are designed for the average consumer who wants a reliable laptop for work, school and gaming. Though the successor to the Inspiron line, the Dell and Dell Plus have an updated design that’s decidedly sleeker and more eye-pleasing than their predecessors. However, the Dell Premium has the same design as last year’s Dell XPS, which lacks a visible touchpad and physical function row keys.

Outlook

I find the new names a tad confusing, but that’s likely because I’ve grown accustomed to the older naming conventions. It’ll certainly be weird saying Dell Premium instead of Dell XPS. I'm interested to see if the average customer finds it easier to find a Dell computer that suits their needs thanks to the new branding.

We don't yet have pricing or availability for the new Dell laptops, but we'll let you know as soon as we hear it.

