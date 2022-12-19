The best gifts for the restless sleeper in your life

The end of the year is almost here, but you don't have to wait till 2023 to start taking better care of yourself. Retailers are offering a wide range of last minute Christmas gifts and some of the best sales are designed to help you get a better night's sleep.

From comfy pajamas to our favorite duvet, below you'll find the best gifts for a good night's sleep. We've even found the perfect sleep gift for your four-legged friends. Just make sure to get your purchases in early as Christmas shipping deadlines are fast approaching. Need a little more inspiration? Make sure to check out our guide to the best Christmas deals available this week.

Tempur Cloud Pillow View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab) View at US-Mattress (opens in new tab) The right pillow can make the difference between gently falling asleep or tossing and turning all night. Our personal pick is the Tempur-Cloud Pillow. The pillow uses the company's proprietary blend of materials to offer pressure relief and plush comfort. We own a set of these pillows and find them to be the perfect mix of soft and firm. They're easily foldable, but firm enough so your head/neck feel like they're fully supported. (opens in new tab) Purple Sleepy Jones Pajamas Visit Purple (opens in new tab) Sleep warm and comfy this winter with Purple's soft Sleepy Jones Pajamas. They offer the perfect mix of stretch and breathability to ensure the most comfortable sleep possible. Just like Purple's bed sheets, the moisture-wicking cloth in these pjs helps regulate your body temperature, so you'll sleep comfy year-round. They're available for men or women in Stormy Grey or Morning Mist. Even better, they're now 30% off in all sizes. (opens in new tab) Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine Visit Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab) The Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine uses natural, real-fan noise to create a relaxing soundscape while muting interruptions. It features an adjustable tone and volume with decibel calibration that's safe for babies and pets. The accompanying app can also be used to set up timers or add a gentle fade in and out to wake up naturally.