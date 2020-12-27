The best Oculus Quest 2 games do more than just offer entertainment or diversion — they can transport you to new worlds using the Oculus Quest 2 virtual headset. And whether you're a VR newcomer or an aficionado looking to add a new game to your library, we’ve waded through hours of VR titles to find the ones worthy of your time.

The Oculus store’s approval process is oppressively rigorous to weed out shoddy experiences from appearing on your Quest. Unfortunately, a mix of lazily converted 2D games and cash-grab licensed experiences based around popular properties still manage to mar the market. The best Oculus Quest 2 games make use of mechanics only possible in VR to deliver interactive experiences that can’t be rivaled by flat gaming consoles such as the PS5 or Xbox Series X .

Plenty of shorter high quality experiences have topped the charts with lofty prices and low replayability. While these titles may not be as offensive as shovelware it’s hard to recommend a two hour game for $40 or more. Instead, our picks for the best Oculus Quest 2 games aren’t only fun from a mechanical standpoint but offer a high replay value with multiplayer modes and achievement support.

From dropping into active warzones with your friends to driving balls at a Topgolf venue, these are the best Oculus Quest games available now.

What are the best Oculus Quest 2 games?

Finding the best Oculus Quest 2 games depends heavily on the genre of games you like playing, while adapting gameplay to take advantage of a VR setting. To that end, you won't be hurting for choice if you like shoot 'em ups, as Population:One puts a unique spin on the battle royale concept by letting you scale and fight from different surfaces. Fight fans will also appreciate the physics of SuperHot VR.

For less combat-filled games, check out Beat Saber, which takes Guitar Hero and transports it to a virtual world. VR also lets you enjoy recreational activities from the comfort of your home, with VR takes on golf (Topgolf), fishing (Real VR Fishing) and even ping-pong (Eleven Table Tennis) among the best of the best on the Oculus Quest 2.

The best Oculus Quest 2 games you can buy

(Image credit: Oculus)

1. Population:One

Despite its flamboyant style, Oculus’s exclusive VR Battle Royale game Population:One is too innovative to be dismissed as a simple Fortnite clone. You and two teammates will be dropped into a hostile environment to scavenge for weapons and supplies in order to be the last group standing. There's a wide variety of guns to use and structures to build. However, Population:One's exclusive vertical combat system is the true star of the show.

Every surface you see is climbable. This makes for intense firefights as teams scramble for the high ground advantage. From a higher position, you can use a wingsuit to fly into battles or quickly traverse the map. The whole system is a unique addition that breathes new life into the battle royale genre.

For an example of this system in action, you can grip to the underside of a bridge and rain a barrage of bullets down upon unaware enemies. Using your wingsuit to glide away prevents you from being exposed to retaliatory attacks. These chaotic hit-and-runs make for an effective strategy that’s satisfying for players who prefer to work on their own.

It’s impressive to see a game of this scale and design run so smoothly on the Quest 2’s mobile chip. On top of tight controls, immersive environments and a fun gameplay loop, developer BigBox VR is constantly rolling out live events to keep the game feeling fresh. If you’re looking for a virtual reality experience that can’t be experienced flat, this is it, chief.

(Image credit: Superhot Team)

2. SuperHot VR

Have you ever fantasized about being a hitman? It’s okay we won’t tell! SuperHot VR allows you to live out your assassin fantasies while engaging your brain with a surprising amount of logic. SuperHot's unique core mechanic is that time only moves when you do. You’ll shoot, stab and punch your way to victory using anything you can get your hands on. Just be deliberate with your movements.

You’ll have to think ahead before each assault. Predicting enemy lines of fire and dodging at crucial moments to avoid a face full of lead is indescribably cool. There’s multiple ways to defeat your enemies from disarming and blasting them away with their own guns to pelting them in the face with a cup of coffee. This allows you to run through levels to find the most effective route to orchestrate complex attacks that rival the John Wick movies.

The entire experience is incredibly stylish when it plays out in full speed and the puzzle component innovates upon the standard FPS experience.

(Image credit: Oculus)

3. Beat Saber

If you threw Guitar Hero, Dance Dance Revolution and just a sprinkle of Star Wars into a blender you'd get Beat Saber. In this game you match the color of your saber to slash color corresponding blocks at the correct angle. In addition to an increasing speed, there are hazards such as bombs and walls that you must physically dodge. The result is a full body workout with a pulse-thumping EDM soundtrack. It’s an entrancing experience that could only succeed in virtual reality.

An extensive single player career mode will challenge you for hours with increasingly specific requirements needed to beat the campaign. Free play lets you pick any song to jam out to with togglable modifiers to support or challenge you.

A novice player might turn on a bonus multiplier helper, while a sadis — I mean expert ups the challenge by limiting their game to a single mistake before failure. Recently, Beat Saber added a multiplayer update so you can compete head to head against friends to see who the most skillful swordsman is within your friend group.

Facebook’s acquisition of developer Beat Games has enabled licensed music packs for Quest owners. This allows you to purchase and play a variety of new songs from bass bumping K-Pop group BTS to the angsty sound of Linkin Park. In the end, these additions really do matter as they greatly enhance the base experience with new genres and sounds.

(Image credit: Oculus)

4. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is the Quest’s first AAA single player game. This herculean effort combines a lengthy campaign, satisfying physics and realistic environments for an immersive horror experience. You’ll sneak, shoot and scavenge your way through a zombie-filled New Orleans with every major choice you make resulting in equally hefty consequences.

An advanced crafting system allows you to construct makeshift gear with a believable weight and scale. Just like real life, you’ll have to properly grip these weapons that are prone to breaking with extended use. Between degrading weapons and a restrictive stamina system, you have to decide on the best path to complete objectives. Stealthy approaches may make things more difficult as a mission plays out. On the other hand, rolling up to encounters guns blazing often leaves you weaponless against a hoard of the undead.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners strikes a balance of immersion and entertainment desperately missing from the Quest store right now. Next to the PC exclusive Half Life: Alyx, this is the best AAA VR campaign around.

(Image credit: Crytek)

5. The Climb

Sometimes you need a break from the virtual violence. That’s where Crytek’s VR game The Climb comes in. The developer that gave us Far Cry and Crysis created a stellar free-climbing simulator that trades in the pews of firearms for audible "oh wows" from its players. Realistically rendered environments courtesy of CRYENGINE give you the thrill of hanging off cliffs from the Alps to the American Southwest.

All of the game’s courses provide a steep challenge and require the use of proper gripping techniques. There’s multiple paths around each ascent for you to explore with different views of vistas and valleys as a reward. Successfully completing a climb allows you to rank up and purchase new gear. Failed runs are awarded fear-inducing plunges instead.

The Climb is a breathtaking experience both visually and physically. If you’re looking for a physically challenging escape from the dreariness of the real world, chalk your hands up and grab on tight to The Climb.

(Image credit: Oculus)

6. Pokerstars VR

This free-to-play multiplayer casino simulation offers over a dozen stunning virtual environments. From urban Macau rooftops to medieval castles, you can play poker, blackjack and slot machines. Whether you’re playing with your Friday night poker buddies or random strangers, all of the game modes in Pokerstars VR are an absolute riot.

Each day, you’re able to spin a chip wheel every eight hours for free in-game currency that allows you to partake in gameplay. As long as you’re not playing in major competitions, you’ll never have to pay real money to sit in on a hand or two.

The longer you play at tables, the more creds you earn. Creds are different from chips and allow you to buy virtual props that range from cigars to shotguns complete with detailed interactions.

The devs went above and beyond with Pokerstars VR, including in-game daily, weekly and lifetime challenges for rewards and more than 30 unlockable achievements for completionists. For an authentic casino night out during these trying times, Pokerstars VR delivers in spades.

(Image credit: Oculus)

7. Onward

More in line with Rainbow Six: Siege than Call of Duty, Onward’s no-respawn 5v5 competitive gameplay requires strategic planning and extensive communication between teammates for a successful operation. Your hit count is limited and reloading requires you to physically chamber rounds for an eerily realistic military experience. Without being held back by wires, Onward shines on the Quest 2 more than on any other VR headset.

This sense of freedom gained from cutting the cord allows you to dive into cover and crouch in Onward’s dozen official maps without worry. To keep the game from feeling stale, there are legions of community-made maps. Each setting is chock full of detail and offers plenty of places to take cover during intense firefights. Under fire, your vision narrows to simulate combat stress. While this is quite immersive, interacting with all of your equipment is truly next level.

Each of the more than 40 guns in Onward require their clips to be emptied and rounds to be chambered for reloading. This means it’ll take you time to load and chamber clips into sidearms or each individual bullet into weapons like shotguns and revolvers. Your stock equipment regardless of loadout includes a health injection syringe on your waist, radio on your left shoulder and tablet on your back. These tools help you revive downed teammates and contact distant teammates too far to use proximity chat.

(Image credit: Oculus)

8. Topgolf with Pro Putt

Topgolf got its start as Pro Putt, the best mini golf VR game available. With varied courses, correctly weighted clubs and realistic ball trajectory, this experience was second only to actual putting greens. A recent update added a Topgolf driving bay venue with multiple clubs from irons to drivers, the ability to watch YouTube videos on surrounding walls and multiplayer support for up to seven friends.

From the main menu, you have access to a 10,000 square foot practice green, a putting career mode and multiplayer. Multiplayer modes like Cornhole and Pitch Pong are reminiscent of the arcade games included in the Tiger Woods games of the early aughts. Achievements, a ranking system and leaderboards give Topgolf endless replay value.

Fun alone or with your friends this is the premiere golfing experience available on Quest.

(Image credit: Oculus)

9. Until You Fall

Mix the challenging combat of Dark Souls with a rogue-like, and you’ll get Until You Fall. With a satisfying gameplay loop, neon aesthetic and a banging synthwave soundtrack this is the VR game we had no idea we needed. Equipped with dual-wielding weapons (sword, mace or knife) you’ll strike dodge and counter enemies to best them in battle.

Sadly a majority of your time will be spent falling in battle. Each time you die provides you with new insight and upgrades. Ranging from maximum health to damage buffs, these upgrades can turn the tides of battle in your favor. Akin to playing one last round in the Civilization series, each successful run makes it difficult to put the game down.

Difficult boss fights will undoubtedly drive you mad. Coming better prepared to a fight with improved gear and prevailing however is pure ecstasy. If you love the sweet torture of Soulsborne games, you’ll be playing Until you Fall.

(Image credit: Oculus)

10. Real VR Fishing

On the other end of the stress spectrum is Real VR Fishing, a great way to wind down from the hell that is Until You Fall. Surprisingly this simple fishing game is one of the best looking Quest games thanks to the photorealistic environments and fish models. You can chill out on the water catching fish while watching YouTube videos thanks to a floating browser for pure zen.

Inviting friends to explore and fish with you makes the experience even better. Each player can customize their avatar, equipment and difficulty level that makes the experience fun for anglers and non-anglers alike. From tropical coasts to city bays, dynamic weather and events keep you immersed.

Each fish you capture can be collected in your customizable aquarium. This collection and achievements give this game a satisfying sense of progression.

(Image credit: Oculus)

11. Eleven Table Tennis

Much like Topgolf’s refined physics, Eleven Table Tennis delivers a realistic simulation of the sport it recreates. From table scale to paddle haptics, it’s absurd how well your skills translate between a video game and the real ping pong experience. By putting more focus into ball trajectory than flair, the game’s UI could admittedly use a facelift.

Even in its current state Eleven remains a top-selling experience for a reason. The single-player AI provides a stiff challenge to all skill levels. Online match-making across the world is intense and lag-free as if you’re in the same room as your opponent. It’s honestly mind blowing that the game is able to process where you hit the virtual ping pong ball to apply the correct spin in real-time over the internet. The future is now, baby!