Sonos walks back some of its controversial app changes, adds back a sleep timer

To say that Sonos has had a rough start to its app redesign would be an understatement. The company called the major changes "courageous," but it seems most dedicated users would call the update "annoying" at best. Thankfully, the company appears to be walking back some of its controversial changes, including adding some no-brainer features back into the app.

In a Reddit thread, a Sonos employee is keeping a log of the app's updates. They said the app was "Updated to contain fixes added in today's software and firmware updates" on June 4.

The biggest feature added to the app with this update is a sleep timer. It seems absurd that sleep time was removed from the Sonos app in the first place, but at least the company listened to its users and brought the feature back as quickly as possible.

With these changes, the app is starting to look and function more like it did before the huge May update. Generally, you want an app update to move things forward, but it seems this one left Sonos scrambling just to get its software back to where it was.

Apparently, the introduction of the Sonos Ace headphones prompted some of the changes. Still, for longtime Sonos users who just wanted to use their speakers the way they always have, that doesn't really make the changes any less annoying.

Here's the complete changelog for the Sonos app's June 4 update:

Added support for the all new Sonos Ace headphones

Added sleep timer settings

Added “play next” and “add to end of queue”

Improved Home Feed scrolling

Improved setup reliability

Added WiFi configuration for products with BLE

Improved battery consumption for Bluetooth discovery

Improved ability to update older firmware systems

Further improved navigation for visually-impaired customers

Added VoiceOver support to read toast message automatically on iOS

Introduced mute button on iOS

Improved local library connectivity

Improved Trueplay setup on iOS

Added distance settings for surrounds

Added line-out settings for Sonos Port

While the sleep timer's return is the main event, there are some other notable updates that should make Sonos users happy. The Sonos employee on Reddit also provided a timeline for future updates:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Continued improvements to navigation for visually-impaired customers: mid-June

Playback controls including mute and volume numbers: June

Local music library search and playback: mid-June

Improved playback settings including Play Now: July

Create and edit local music library: July

Improved Autoplay settings: July

Improved Sub audio settings with Amp: July

Snooze alarms: TBD

It seems that Sonos has a good plan in place to make things right for its loyal users, though it's still baffling that these changes happened in the first place.