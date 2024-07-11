Sonos’ next soundbar is called Lasso and it’s a $1,200 Arc successor with Bluetooth

Off the back of an incredible launch in its new Ace headphones , Sonos could be gearing up for an even more enticing product debut with a Sonos Arc soundbar successor thus far being referred to as simply “Lasso.”

The report comes via The Verge with a dash of supporting evidence out of Bloomberg , highlighting a beta trial of the soundbar design, which aptly sports a “Ted Lasso” font of its new name and even a Bluetooth button on the rear. That points to its potential support of Bluetooth audio playback, which wasn’t available on the Arc (or any previous Sonos soundbar, for that matter).

Additionally, per Bloomberg, Sonos is working with Netherlandish startup Mayht, which it scooped up for $100M back in 2022, to kit out its new Lasso soundbar with enhanced audio transducers, otherwise known as speaker drivers. This should give the Lasso an edge in the market, but also a hefty premium.

Reports are already suggesting that the new Sonos soundbar could cost over $1,200, which is already $300 more than its predecessor at launch and well over that of even the best soundbars . Sonos has yet to confirm an official release date, but all signs point to an inevitable launch later this year.

The Sonos Arc upgraded

Images provided by The Verge suggest little alteration in design over the Sonos Arc, but the Lasso might still change a bit ahead of its reveal. On the performance side of things, though, the Lasso is expected to have enhanced bass and new, far improved audio drivers, which will be the first under Sonos to leverage Mayht’s transducer technology.

According to The Verge, it's this very tech stack that’s proving to slow the Lasso’s production, as Mayht’s transducers aren’t exactly the most cost-effective to make. They use neodymium magnets, which are the strongest natural magnets in the world and notoriously expensive to boot.

But Myaht’s technology could prove rewarding for the Lasso and might well set it among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars when it comes available. It’s no secret that its predecessor in the Sonos Arc required a bit of additional leg work when it came to proper audio output, often necessitating companion subwoofers in the Sonos Sub Mini or Sub, which start at $429 and $800, respectively.

Pictures of its rear I/O also suggest that the Lasso could have Bluetooth audio playback, given the inclusion of a dedicated Bluetooth button right beside its physical microphone on/off switch.

Still, for over $1,200, the Sonos Lasso will really have to sell itself and set itself apart from the rest with ample reason and performance for that premium. Sonos’ poor PR over the past several months, based primarily on its lackluster new mobile app, won’t aid in its efforts, but the Lasso could work in steering public discourse into the positive if the right internals are there for the right price.

With Lasso being just a codename for the new device, expect to see a major name change as Sonos has yet to confirm its official branding. There’s no official launch date attached yet either, but the company aims to have its next ultra premium soundbar out by the end of the year.