K-pop fans rejoice — Sony and LE SSERAFIM link up to deliver WH-1000XM5 bundle

A new dusty pink collab

Sony WH-1000XM5 and LE SSERAFIM
(Image credit: Sony)

If you've spent even a modicum of time in the K-Pop sphere, you'll likely have heard of LE SSERAFIM — one of K-pops biggest fourth generation stars. The girls are about to release a new album, and to celebrate they've joined forces with Sony for something that bridges the gap between two of my interests.

Sony has made a special edition of the dusty pink WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones, containing loads of goodies for fans of the group. And I need it.

K-Pop + ANC headphones

If you head over to the Sony website right now, you can pre-order the LE SSERAFIM WH-1000XM5 bundle, with a likely arrival date of April 15-16. The price will set you back $399. In the box, you'll find a pair of the headphones (as you'd hope), alongside a sticker packet and a poster.

But just look at that case! It's the standard Dusty Pink WH-1000XM5 case, but with the band's logo emblazoned across the front. Now that's what I'm talking about — this way, everyone will know my favorite K-pop act.

Sony X LE SSERAFIM

(Image credit: Sony)

The rest of the package is about what you'd expect. A pair of the best noise-canceling headphones that pack in up to 30 hours of battery, and stellar sound quality. A protective hard case so they don't get scratched up.

But you already knew that — and if you're anything like me, you'll be going Crazy to get a pair. It is, after all, the Perfect Night for it. If you've got the money, you won't be paying any more than the standard price either; the bundle costs $399.

Now, forgive me as I go back through their discography while spending my last few dollars on headphones I don't need to prepare myself for the release of Hot.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

