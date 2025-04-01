K-pop fans rejoice — Sony and LE SSERAFIM link up to deliver WH-1000XM5 bundle

If you've spent even a modicum of time in the K-Pop sphere, you'll likely have heard of LE SSERAFIM — one of K-pops biggest fourth generation stars. The girls are about to release a new album, and to celebrate they've joined forces with Sony for something that bridges the gap between two of my interests.

Sony has made a special edition of the dusty pink WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones, containing loads of goodies for fans of the group. And I need it.

K-Pop + ANC headphones

If you head over to the Sony website right now, you can pre-order the LE SSERAFIM WH-1000XM5 bundle, with a likely arrival date of April 15-16. The price will set you back $399. In the box, you'll find a pair of the headphones (as you'd hope), alongside a sticker packet and a poster.

But just look at that case! It's the standard Dusty Pink WH-1000XM5 case, but with the band's logo emblazoned across the front. Now that's what I'm talking about — this way, everyone will know my favorite K-pop act.

(Image credit: Sony)

The rest of the package is about what you'd expect. A pair of the best noise-canceling headphones that pack in up to 30 hours of battery, and stellar sound quality. A protective hard case so they don't get scratched up.

But you already knew that — and if you're anything like me, you'll be going Crazy to get a pair. It is, after all, the Perfect Night for it. If you've got the money, you won't be paying any more than the standard price either; the bundle costs $399.

Now, forgive me as I go back through their discography while spending my last few dollars on headphones I don't need to prepare myself for the release of Hot.

