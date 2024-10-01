Surprise! Save $300 on the Cyberpunk-like Dyson Zone headphones before they're gone

It's time more than ever to get into the zone and the best way to do that is — well with the Dyson Zone, of course! These noise cancelling headphones aren't just built for incredible audio quality as they also invite serious air cleanliness with an attached air purifier.

Right now you can pick up the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones for just $399 at Amazon. That's a 43% discount, saving you nearly $300 on a product that works as both one of the best noise-cancelling headphones and an on-the-go air purification system. (For more deals, check out our Prime Big Deal Days guide and our best Amazon promo codes).

Dyson Zone Headphones: was $799 now $399 @ Amazon

Dyson's Zone headphones aren't exactly the most stylish of noise cancelling models on the market, but they will make you look like Bane from "The Dark Knight Rises" and save you when the air quality isn't ideal. Plus, it's got full audio spectrum for serious performance and up to 50 hours of batter life.

You might be asking yourself why you'd need such a two-in-one system like this and the answer is right there on your front porch. It's not every day the air quality is bad, but you never know when it might hit a low point. And it's not like you really need to use the air purification system as it is removable.

Dyson launched these puppies back in 2023, not a few months ahead of a major air quality incident that racked cities from Canada, New York City, and more. The orange-sky incident still leaves a bad taste in many mouths and it's a avid example of why Dyson's Zone is a must-buy.

But even beyond its air purification measures, it also works wonders as an over-ear headphones with noise cancelling functionality that's robust as it is battery-efficient. Our own Kate Kozuch brought it on a flight to California from New York City and, although the experience wasn't ideal given its bulkiness, the sound quality and ANC worked well to diminish background sounds.

Yes, so the Dyson Zone headphones aren't quite among the best headphones, but they still do offer a well-rounded platform with some extra goodies baked in. You not only get pure audio but purified air quality as well, and that's hard to find — especially one designed by the makers of some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market.

Don't just trust my word. In our review of the Dyson Zone headphones, we raved about its premium design and pleasant air-flow sensation. It's also perfect for a nightly bonfire and the sound quality is just too hard to beat.