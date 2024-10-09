In my search for the best audiophile headphones I found these 6 epic deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

As an audiophile, I have a big love for great-sounding wired headphones. Now, as we get into the second day of Prime Day, I'm finding the best deals around on audiophile-grade cans so that you can join the party.

If you're looking for stunning sound on a budget, there are the $59 Philips SHP9600, with $30 off. That's a solid pair of open-back headphones for a bargain price. Want something a little more premium with top audio credentials? The extremely popular Sennheiser HD 600 are currently $180 off, so you can get the headphones that audiophiles everywhere use to critically listen to their music.

Read on to find my full list of reduced audiophile headphones, and then make sure you check out our Amazon discount codes guide to see how much extra you can save.

Best Audiophile headphones Prime Day deals

Philips SHP9600: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

These headphones are designed more for music production, but that doesn’t mean you can't use them for casual listening. In fact, thanks to a more analytical sound signature, you'll be able to hear more detail out of your favorite tunes, and due to their open back nature you'll get a wider sound stage. Just don't expect much bass.



Sennheiser HD 560 S: was $229 now $129 @ Amazon

The perfect entry point into critical listening, the 560 S are a well-priced and extremely well-judged pair of wired, audiophile cans. They're open backed so the sound stage is much wider, and while they're not the bassiest headphones, they have incredible levels of clarity and detail. Don't plug these into your phone and expect wonders — they're at their best with extra equipment like a DAC or a headphone amp. They're perfect for the more powerful headphone jack in a MacBook, however — plug them in and they'll sound stunning

Price check: $175 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser HD 599 SE: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Here's another great entry level option that's similar to the 560 S — although you'll find these are slightly richer, making them more welcoming to a wider range of listeners. They're a super comfortable, light pair of headphones, so you can wear them for longer periods of time. I love my pair — and you'll likely love yours too.

Price check: $157 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser HD 620S: was $349 now $237 @ Amazon

These are the first closed back pair of headphones on the list. That means they have a slightly more restricted sound stage, but have better bass extension. They have lovely big earcups, making them comfortable to wear for extended listening sessions.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

Sennheiser HD 600: was $449 now $265 @ Amazon

The Sennhesier HD 600 are the audiophile headphones. They're used for reference listening by thousands of audio obsessives across the world, renowned for the analytical sound and incredible detail and clarity. They do really well when paired with a DAC or a headphone amp. They will reveal all the issues with a digital file, showing you just how low-quality the likes of Spotify can be. They're still one of the best pairs of audiophile headphones, even thirty years after they hit shelves — and a near $200 discount is pretty incredible.

Focal Celestee: was $999 now $659 @ Amazon

These are the highest-end headphones on the list, courtesy of Focal from France. They're beastly in size, with enormous earcups, sumptuous in build with a mix of aluminum and steel in their construction, and heavenly in sound thanks to the genius sound engineers at Focal. They're closed back so their sound stage won't be the widest, but they've got incredible bass extension to go with their clear highs and beefy mids. You'll pay a lot, even in this Prime exclusive deal, but that $250 discount does take some of the sting out of it.