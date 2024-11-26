Our favourite wireless earbuds under AU$50 are an extra 40% off in this unmissable Black Friday deal

With Cyber Weekend just a few days away, there's arguably no better time of year to shop for a set of the best wireless earbuds. And what makes wireless earbuds even better is when they don't cost an arm and a leg, especially when everything else is getting more expensive.

The best cheap wireless earbuds don't even mean you have to compromise – they can still offer great sound quality and impressive customisation features while costing a fraction of the price of their costlier counterparts.

JLab’s Go Air Pop earbuds are our favourite in-ears under AU$50 and a great example of how much value you can get, even at this cheap price. Better yet, they’re currently discounted down to just AU$29.95 on Amazon for Black Friday – their best price ever, and a very healthy 40% off compared to paying RRP. While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen these hit this pricepoint,, in our experience, on those previous occasions they’ve flown off the shelves.

JLab's Amazon storefront also has a many more of its best earbuds discounted for Black Friday but note that all these deals are only valid until Cyber Monday on December 2. So, if you're in the market for a new pair of budget buds, then now’s a great time to snap up a pair for less.

JLab Go Air Pop: was AU$49.95 now AU$29.95 at Amazon Save AU$20

The Go Air Pop from JLab promise over 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, plus these true wireless buds are sweat resistant too. There are easy-to-use touch controls on the buds themselves, and while there’s no full equaliser to customise your sound preferences, there are three presets available to help your favourite tunes sound good. They’re available in several colourways, including black, rose, teal and brown.

In our JLab Go Air Pop review, we gave these buds an outstanding 4 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer found that they overdelivered in many areas and were very versatile, handling different types of audio well. They do come up a bit short when it comes to features, but still offer some audio personalisation through EQ settings. There are three different EQ modes, including JLab Signature (which amplifies vocals and bass), Balanced (a neutral sound designed for audiobooks and podcasts) and Bass Boost (which does exactly what it describes).

These buds come with IPX4 sweat and water resistance and a body made of hard plastic. In other words, these in-ears are unlikely to crack if they fall out or damage easily if they’re exposed to moisture. And they're designed to sit comfortably in the ear canal, so most people should be able to wear them all day without any issues.

Something to note though is that we found noise isolation could be better, as the ear tips don't always create a tight seal and active noise cancellation would be a welcome addition. If you want a pair that will tackle that seal problem, you can always pick up the discounted JLab Go Air Sport for AU$45.97, which comes with an ear hook for a snug fit.

The connectivity range for these buds is superb too, reaching up to 10 metres in when using Bluetooth. We also found that JLab's Auto On and Connect technology made pairing the buds to devices and switching from one recognised device to another fairly seamless. As for calls, our reviewer found that the buds performed better during video meetings than phone calls, as connectivity waned a touch and some ambient noise did impact the audio. However, this may not be the case in all circumstances, so your mileage may vary.

We did like that the Go Air Pop’s case comes with a handy built-in cable that you can plug in directly to a USB port, so there's no need to worry about losing your charging cord. If you're in the market for a cheap pair of no-frills buds for daily listening, this JLab Go Air Pop Black Friday deal shouldn't be missed.