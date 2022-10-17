Best Samsung Galaxy S22 plans and deals — great outright and telco offers in Australia

Samsung's excellent Galaxy S22 range has been available for several months now, and it's remains the South Korean manufacturer's non-folding flagship smartphone line of 2022. That means if you're set on a traditional Samsung phone, the Galaxy S22 suite of handsets is where it's at.

And, just like with any other major flagship phone, you'll be able to find it at all the usual Aussie retailers and carriers — the only difference is that Samsung's Galaxy S22 devices have been out long enough to get some decent discounts on occasion.

The entry-level Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and now starts at AU$1,049, which is a couple hundred bucks cheaper than it was at launch. It offers a triple camera setup on the rear led by the same 50MP wide sensor that's on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Next is the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is far more expensive than the standard model at AU$1,549, despite being practically identical in terms of specs. That said, it does offer a larger battery and 6.6-inch display. Thankfully, it's often discounted at retail.

And finally, Samsung's most premium non-folding handset of the year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and quad camera array, led by an impressive 108MP main sensor. And, just like the now-defunct Note series, it's got a built-in S Pen. Pricing for this beast of a phone starts at AU$1,849.

Samsung Galaxy S22 pricing

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB AU$1,049 256GB AU$1,149 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB AU$1,549 256GB AU$1,649 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB AU$1,849 256GB AU$1,999 512GB AU$2,149

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 telco offers

Surprisingly, only Telstra still has a bonus offer worth showcasing right now, in that you'll receive a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with purchase of any Galaxy S22 handset within the promotional period mentioned below. Additionally, Samsung's online store is offering bonus trade-in value, which is a good incentive to buy direct this time around.

Bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 @ Telstra

Those who grab one of Samsung's Galaxy S22 handsets from Telstra, either outright or on a 12, 24 or 36-month plan, will get a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 via redemption. Better hurry though, the phone must be purchased before October 24, 2022, and the redemption has to be made by November 24, 2022.

Get up to AU$840 discount with trade-in of two eligible phones @ Samsung

Trade in up to two eligible devices (even with minor damage that Samsung deems acceptable!) towards the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra before October 31, 2022 and Samsung will give you an immediate discount of up to AU$840. That's a pretty good deal.

