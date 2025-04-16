I'm a personal trainer — ChatGPT built me a 15-minute mobility routine for looser hips, and I’m surprised by the results

As a trainer who has been watching ChatGPT and AI become more and more prominent within the fitness industry, I wanted to put it to the test. It’s not the first time — I asked Chat GPT to build a 4-week workout program a while back, and I had mixed emotions about the results.

More than two years later, and even further down the line of AI development, I decided to put it to the test again. This time, I asked for a 15-minute hip mobility routine that I could do from home using just one of the best yoga mats as equipment. I explained that I consider myself toward the advanced end of the mobility scale, and let it do its thing.

Spoiler alert, it didn’t reinvent the wheel or astound me in any way. I believe personal trainers still have the edge with creative flair and personal approach, but given that I fed the bot basic commands, I was pleasantly surprised by the routine.

Here’s what ChatGPT designed, my verdict and how you can try the routine yourself.

I asked ChatGPT to build a 15-minute hip mobility routine for looser hips — here’s what happened

I’m quite old school with my training beliefs, so I won’t pretend I didn’t want ChatGPT to fail — just a little. I believe there will always be the personal element of a “personal” trainer that AI won’t be able to replicate.

Factors like spotting, injury management and on-the-spot adaptations require a human touch. However, I know I need to embrace technology because, yes, it can be helpful for those who might not have access to personal trainers or need a little extra support or inspiration.

And ChatGPT didn’t fail me with this hip mobility routine. It’s basic, but so were my commands:

“Please put together a 15-minute hip mobility routine I can do using a yoga mat at home for a female with no current injuries who weightlifts.”

ChatGPT said:

“Here’s a 15-minute hip mobility routine designed for a female weightlifter. It will target hip flexibility, mobility and stability to improve your performance and prevent injury. Perform each movement with control, focusing on deep stretches and active mobility. You can do this on your yoga mat.”

Cat-cow to deep hip stretch (2 minutes)

Start in a tabletop position (hands and knees on the mat)

Inhale as you drop your belly toward the floor and arch your back (cow pose)

Exhale and round your back, tucking your chin toward your chest (cat pose).

After 5-6 rounds, move into a deep hip stretch by bringing one knee forward between your hands, with the back leg extended behind you (low lunge). Hold the stretch for 30 seconds on each side, then return to cat-cow for a few more rounds.

90/90 hip stretch (2 minutes)

(Image credit: Future)

Sit on the floor with your legs bent in front of you at 90 degrees

One leg should be in front of you, bent at 90 degrees, and the other should be bent behind you at 90 degrees.

Lean forward slightly to intensify the stretch, feeling the hips open. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides. Repeat 3 times.

World's greatest stretch (3 minutes)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Start standing

Step forward with your right foot into a lunge

Place your left hand on the floor, then reach your right arm toward the ceiling, opening your chest.

Hold the twist for a few seconds, then bring your hand back to the floor. Straighten your legs and push your hips back to feel a hamstring stretch. Switch sides after 90 seconds. Repeat 2-3 times.

Dynamic hip circles (2 minutes)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart

Bend your knees slightly and rotate your hips in large circles, clockwise for 1 minute, then counterclockwise for 1 minute.

Focus on full-range motion and deep engagement of the hip flexors and glutes.

Cossack squat (2 minutes)

(Image credit: Future)

Stand with your feet wide apart

Shift your weight over one leg and squat down as low as you can, keeping the other leg straight.

Move from side to side, holding each squat for a second before switching. Do 8-10 reps per side.

Pigeon pose (2 minutes)

Start in a tabletop position

Bring your right knee toward your right wrist, and extend your left leg straight behind you

Lower your hips toward the floor.

Hold the stretch for 1 minute on each side, focusing on breathing and relaxing into the stretch.

Kneeling hip flexor stretch (2 minutes)

(Image credit: Future)

Start in a kneeling position with one knee on the mat and the other foot in front of you at a 90-degree angle

Push your hips forward to stretch the hip flexors of the back leg.

Hold each side for 1 minute, gently pushing your hips forward with each exhale.

According to ChatGPT, this routine improves active and passive hip mobility, which is “essential for an advanced weightlifter.” ChatGPT also tells me this is great for my range of motion and for reducing tightness caused by heavy lifting.

I asked ChatGPT to build a 15-minute hip mobility routine for looser hips — here’s my verdict

(Image credit: Future)

As I already mentioned, yes, the routine is basic. But so are the step-by-step instructions, which are disappointing. That said, my commands were too, so I’m still impressed that it built me a program not a million miles off what I’d program myself.

As we're learning, the more specific you get with your instructions, the more specific the results.

If I didn’t know each of these moves already, I’d need to look into them further rather than rely on the instructions above. For that reason, I’ve included videos and images so you can follow along in your own time.

I like that the routine considers the importance of flexibility and stretching, which aren’t the same thing and can be overlooked. Typically, you’d save deep, static stretches for post-workout and cool-downs for best results; active stretching and mobility are better for pre-workout to prepare the joints and muscles for motion.

Mobility refers to the range of motion performed around a joint or set of joints, like the hip circles and Cossack squats above, whereas stretches like pigeon pose and 90-90 allow muscles to lengthen and relax, improving muscular flexibility and contributing toward range of motion. Both are beneficial, improving the quality of your movements during exercise and regular daily life.

While these are the types of exercises I’d program myself, I’d perform the hip circles from the tabletop position to improve overall range of motion and activate the wrists and forearms.

You’ve got guidelines for how long to spend on each exercise and repetitions, although you’ve also got freedom to spend as long as you like on each movement.

There’s a problem I still have with ChatGPT. Trainers build a complete picture of their clients and tailor their programs accordingly, adapting them every few weeks or on the spot if necessary.

If you’re not an advanced exerciser and choose to use a program like ChatGPT for workout programming, you’ll need to take on full accountability, knowing what to ask and what information is relevant, then adapt as you go. You'll also need to consider how often you adapt as you get fitter and stronger.

That requires existing knowledge from the person asking the questions — more likely coaches in the first instance, depending on your experience with exercise. After all, a bot isn’t able to watch you work out (yet).

ChatGPT can’t yet deliver the uniquely in-depth and individualized service that a fitness trainer or coach could, but it doesn’t do a bad job at all. I still think teaching requires intricacy, adaptation and progression led by the trainer-client relationship. But if you need to whip up a quick mobility program you can perform from home, this certainly does the job.

I’m under no illusion that ChatGPT has taken over the coach role. Here’s the question — could it?