5 reasons why I’m excited for the Google Pixel Watch 3

I just got back from the official Pixel Watch 3 launch event held at Google HQ in Mountain View, California, and I'm excited by what I saw. While the new device doesn't check every single box on my Pixel Watch 3 wishlist, it does tick off four of my five biggest asks.

Google also gave the updated wearable some cool new features I wasn't expecting, including one that could potentially save your life. Of all the major upgrades and improvements, these are the five that make me most excited about the arrival of the Google Pixel Watch 3.

1. More screen real estate

Google finally caught up to the competition in a major way by launching a second, larger Pixel Watch 3 model in 45mm to accompany the 41mm variant. This version offers 40% more screen real estate compared to the Pixel Watch 2. In addition to the larger case being able to accommodate a bigger display, the bezel has also been slimmed down by 16% on the Pixel Watch 3 (both models) compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

While I ordinarily tend to prefer smaller-sized smartwatches, I found myself gravitating more toward the 45mm model during my hands-on time with the two versions. The bigger touchscreen is more immersive and easier to interact with. The two sizes also wear quite similarly. This surprised me at first but then again, they're the same thickness and the 45mm version is just 6 g heavier than the 41mm model.

2. A brighter, smoother display

The screen improvements don't stop there. Google also doubled both the brightness and the refresh rate of the Pixel Watch 3 display. Maximum brightness jumps from 1,000 nits on the Pixel Watch 2 to 2,000 nits on the Pixel Watch 3, the same as the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the latest Apple Watch 9.

The refresh rate on the latest Pixel Watch is now 60 hz compared to 30 hz for the Pixel Watch 2. This leads to a much smoother visual experience when operating the watch, while the increase in brightness should make it a whole lot easier to use in bright daylight. The Pixel Watch 3's screen can also be dimmed to just 1 nit.

3. Improved power management

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 has the same capacity battery as its predecessor but despite having to power a substantially brighter screen, battery life is a match with the Pixel Watch 2 at 24 hours. The larger 45mm model has a larger capacity battery for its larger screen and also boasts up to 24 hours of battery.

New features and tools should help Pixel Watch 3 users push beyond the 24-hour mark, though. A Battery Saver mode automatically switches on when the charge drops to 15%. This mode notably doesn't impact the device's health-tracking and safety features.

Users who opt to keep the Pixel Watch 3 in its power-saving mode at all times should get up to 36 hours of battery life.

The Pixel Watch will also automatically put itself into bedtime mode when a user has fallen asleep, dimming the screen and pausing notifications, which should also help conserve battery.

Finally, the latest Wear OS 5 software should bring better power efficiency to the device. More specifically Google says that the latest OS will help the Pixel Watch 3 conserve up to 20% more battery power when being used to track a lengthy workout with GPS, like running a marathon.

4. Nest Cam live feed support

I'm in the process of upgrading my home's security camera setup and am now strongly considering going with Nest due to the Pixel Watch 3's integration with Google's range of home monitoring devices. The Nest Cam also happens to be the best indoor security camera on the market today.

Owners of the latest Google smartwatch and compatible Nest Cams will be able to check in and monitor their device's live feed from the wrist. Better yet, you can even communicate with folks on the other side of the camera, in real-time, like a real-life George Jetson.

5. Loss of Pulse Detection

Smartwatches have been able to monitor your pulse by abnormalities for some time but Google is taking the concept further with the launch of a new Loss of Pulse Detection feature that can automatically contact loved ones or emergency medical responder if triggered, similar to Google's Fall Detection.

As someone who lives several thousand miles away from my retired parents, I'd love to get a Pixel Watch 3 on their wrists and switch on this feature for peace of mind. However, at launch, access to Loss of Pulse Detection won't be available in the U.S. but folks in the U.K. and select EU markets will be able to use it on day one.

Other hype-worthy Pixel Watch 3 upgrades

These aren't the only improvements to the Pixel Watch 3 that I'm jazzed about. I'm also super-stoked that owners of the wearable will get free access to some of the best Fitbit Premium training tools at no charge, like a daily Readiness Score and Target load. Google Maps also now works offline.

And while I don't own a BMW or Mini Cooper, and likely won't ever, it's cool to see that folks with compatible models will be able to lock and unlock their cars from the wrist thanks to the Pixel Watch 3's Ultra-widband chip.

What's your favorite new feature on the Google Pixel Watch 3? Shout it out in the comments below.