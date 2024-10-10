Prime Day is over but my favorite Nike running shoe is still reduced by 29%

Prime Day has been and gone and I was disappointed by the discounts on Nike shoes available on Amazon, mainly because there weren’t any. Fortunately, Nike itself has stepped into the breach with an unexpected and excellent deal on one of the best Nike running shoes, with the Nike Pegasus Plus reduced by 29%, a hefty $54 saving.

Only one color is included in the sale, and it’s only on the men’s shoe, but there is a full range of sizes available and because the Nike Pegasus Plus is quite a new shoe, I’m surprised to see it reduced at all. I tested the shoe recently and found it a worthwhile upgrade on the cheaper Nike Pegasus 41, and now you can actually get the Pegasus Plus for less than the Pegasus 41 with this deal.

Nike Pegasus Plus: was $180 now $126 @ Nike

The Nike Pegasus Plus is a lightweight and comfortable daily trainer that uses Nike’s bouncy ZoomX foam in its midsole. It’s the best all-rounder running shoe Nike makes, and an upgrade on the Pegasus 41, and right now the men’s shoe is reduced by 29% on the Nike website, with a wide range of sizes in one color available.

The reason I prefer the Pegasus Plus to the Pegasus is the ZoomX foam it uses in its midsole. This is the bouncy foam Nike also uses on its racing shoes like the Alphafly 3 and Vaporfly 3, but the version used in the Pegasus Plus is a little more stable for daily training.

This foam makes the shoe lighter and bouncier than the Pegasus 41, and the Pegasus Plus is still comfortable for easy and long runs as well. It’s a shoe that brings back the joy I felt when running in the original Nike Pegasus Turbo, a shoe that was discontinued in 2019 to many a runner’s dismay.

With only one color of the Pegasus Plus available in the sale I don’t expect it to last long and I’m not expecting this to be a shoe that gets widely discounted during Black Friday, because it is quite new, so this might be your only chance to get it at such a low price for a while.