Quick! Our favorite Patagonia jacket has 30% off in this President’s Day sale

Run, don’t walk, the President’s Day sales have arrived! Here at Tom’s Guide it’s our job to help you spot the deals worth shopping, and top of our list today is the Patagonia Houdini Jacket, which just dropped to $75 in the REI sale — that’s a saving of 30%!

This magic little jacket is the perfect layer to have stowed, quite literally, in your back pocket. It’ll keep the weather off when things take a turn, without weighing you down. Right now, it’s on sale in men’s and women’s sizes, so grab it while you can.

Whether you’re running, riding, or hiking, there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad kit. This little jacket is a go-to on the Tom’s Guide fitness desk thanks to the lightweight protection it offers on the move. It has "weather-resistant protection" to keep you dry when the weather turns, as well as elastic cuffs and a drawcord waist to keep the rain out.

Like all good raincoats, there’s a hood with a toggle to ensure it stays put as you move. There’s also a zipped chest pocket, which the jacket folds away into when you’re not wearing it, and reflective details to help you stay seen when running or riding in low light. In terms of fit, we’ve found the jacket true to size — it’s a slim fit, but big enough to accommodate a base layer underneath.

The amazing thing about this jacket is its weight — at just 3.7 ounces for the men’s jacket, and 3.4 punches for the women’s, this weighs less than your iPhone, so you won’t notice it in your pocket as you move.

Plus, for $75, it’s a great price, for a durable jacket that’ll last adventure after adventure. Not for you? Shop our other Presidents' Day sales top picks here.