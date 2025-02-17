Quick! Our favorite Patagonia jacket has 30% off in this President’s Day sale
This jacket is pure magic
Run, don’t walk, the President’s Day sales have arrived! Here at Tom’s Guide it’s our job to help you spot the deals worth shopping, and top of our list today is the Patagonia Houdini Jacket, which just dropped to $75 in the REI sale — that’s a saving of 30%!
This magic little jacket is the perfect layer to have stowed, quite literally, in your back pocket. It’ll keep the weather off when things take a turn, without weighing you down. Right now, it’s on sale in men’s and women’s sizes, so grab it while you can.
This little jacket probably weighs less than your smartphone and folds up super-small so you can stash it in a pocket, or your backpack when you’re on the go. It’s on sale right now in several different colorways, with plenty of sizes still in stock. You can shop the women’s jacket on sale for $75 at REI here.
Whether you’re running, riding, or hiking, there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad kit. This little jacket is a go-to on the Tom’s Guide fitness desk thanks to the lightweight protection it offers on the move. It has "weather-resistant protection" to keep you dry when the weather turns, as well as elastic cuffs and a drawcord waist to keep the rain out.
Like all good raincoats, there’s a hood with a toggle to ensure it stays put as you move. There’s also a zipped chest pocket, which the jacket folds away into when you’re not wearing it, and reflective details to help you stay seen when running or riding in low light. In terms of fit, we’ve found the jacket true to size — it’s a slim fit, but big enough to accommodate a base layer underneath.
The amazing thing about this jacket is its weight — at just 3.7 ounces for the men’s jacket, and 3.4 punches for the women’s, this weighs less than your iPhone, so you won’t notice it in your pocket as you move.
Plus, for $75, it’s a great price, for a durable jacket that’ll last adventure after adventure. Not for you? Shop our other Presidents' Day sales top picks here.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
How I got my favorite Apple Watch running feature on my Garmin
Personal trainer shares this one move to relieve lower back tension and reduce stiffness in your spine, and it really works