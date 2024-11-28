Is the Cloverlane Hybrid mattress worth buying this Black Friday? I sleep on one — here's my advice

Should you buy the Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress during the Black Friday sales? It’s always marked down, and its Black Friday deal doesn’t seem much different from its usual offer — but at $1,399 for a queen, it’s competitively priced for a luxury hybrid mattress, especially one that includes free in-home delivery and a one-year trial.

But despite its attractive price and enticing extras, the Cloverlane Hybrid is often overshadowed by the likes of Saatva, Helix, and DreamCloud featured in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers. As someone who's been sleeping on a Cloverlane Hybrid for a year, I'm here to give it the credit it deserves. Its zoned design and plush Euro top have been helpful for my lower back pain, and after sleeping on it almost every night, it’s still in tip-top condition.

Of course, the right mattress for you is the one that meets your unique sleep needs — and not just because it's on sale. Whether a Saatva Classic is out of your reach or you're curious to learn more about this lesser-known bed, here's what I think you should know about the Cloverlane Hybrid during this year's Black Friday mattress sales...

Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: from $2,531 $599 at Cloverlane

The Cloverlane Hybrid is Resident's answer to the popular Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid — and for a few hundred dollars less too. For Black Friday, the queen-size has already sold out but a full size is $1,199 (was $3,314), while a twin is only $599. It comes in three firmness levels and includes complimentary White Glove Delivery, a one-year trial, a lifetime warranty, and free returns.

What it feels like to sleep on a Cloverlane Hybrid

I’ve been sleeping on a Plush Soft Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress since December 2023. My Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress review covers the details of my first month with it, but here’s a quick update on how it’s held up for me as an average side/stomach sleeper prone to lower back pain.

First, it’s worth noting that the version of the Cloverlane Hybrid I sleep on is no longer available. The original lineup included Plush Soft (4/10 firmness), Luxury Firm (5–7), and Firm (8). Today, there's Medium (6), Firm (7), and Extra Firm (9).

That’s not to say I’m sleeping on a sumptuous mattress. In fact, my Cloverlane Hybrid felt medium-firm from the moment I first lay on it. After 12 months of use (including switching to a new bed frame in the interim), it still skews firmer than I'd expect from a Plush Soft mattress, although it has relaxed a bit. I know firmness is subjective but if you’re looking for a plush mattress you can sink into every night, the Cloverlane Hybrid probably isn't it.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Despite its surprising firmness, the Cloverlane Hybrid delivers great pressure relief. I find it comfortable for side sleeping, and it keeps me supported when I occasionally flip onto my stomach. The center has a half-inch strip of latex complemented by zoned quilting in the plush foam Euro Top to alleviate pressure in the midsection while maintaining proper alignment. This design works well for me, as I no longer wake up with nagging lower back pain.

The Cloverlane Hybrid maintains a comfortable temperature for sleeping thanks to the 16 hand-installed brass vents at the base and a heat-wicking cover. It helped me endure another dreadful Mid-Atlantic summer and I seldom wake up sweaty most mornings. That said, sleepers with severe hot flashes and night sweats may want to consider a proper cooling mattress.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

I sleep alone, but our drop tests showed above-average motion isolation so I would consider the Cloverlane Hybrid one of the best mattress for couples in that regard. Edge support is decent — I have no trouble sitting on or lying against the edges, but some of the testers in my panel felt less stable, particularly along the middle perimeter. It's also taller than average, although my Cloverlane Hybrid measures closer to 13" than the advertised 15".

While I don’t think the Cloverlane Hybrid looks as luxurious as the high-end mattress it's trying to emulate, I have no qualms about its durability. After a year, it has no visible signs of wear and tear, although I did remember to rotate it about six months in. The fact that it arrives flat (but still in a box) might have helped preserve the integrity of the materials.

3 reasons to buy the Cloverlane Hybrid this Black Friday

1. You like a (very) firm mattress

If you prefer a firm mattress, the Firm or Extra Firm Cloverlane Hybrid will likely meet your expectations. (Even the Plush Soft version I have feels noticeably firmer than advertised.) That said, it’s not entirely unyielding as the foam Euro top delivers enough pressure relief to keep it comfortable. If you're looking for a hard surface, browse our best firm mattress guide.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

2. You have lower back pain

Sleeping on the Cloverlane Hybrid for the last year has helped ease my lower back pain in the morning. The latex lumbar strip fills the void between my lower spine and the surface to relieve pressure, while the specialty quilting works similarly to the premium Saatva RX to keep everything level. Read our Saatva RX mattress review for more information. What's more, the Cloverlane Hybrid's design is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.

3. You share a bed with your partner, kids, and/or pets

Between our drop tests and comments from other Cloverlane customers, this hybrid bed does a very good job of dampening movement. Motion isolation is important for an undisturbed night's sleep, and this mattress does it well. (And for what it's worth, I can hardly tell when my cat jumps in or out of bed during the night.)

3 reasons not to buy the Cloverlane Hybrid this Black Friday

1. You can afford a Saatva Classic

Right now, there's a $300 differential between the Cloverlane Hybrid and the Saatva Classic in a queen size. If you can manage the expense, I say splurge on the handcrafted Saatva. Like the Cloverlane, it comes with free White Glove Delivery, a one-year trial, and a lifetime warranty. But our revised Saatva Classic Mattress review explains why we consider it the No. 1 mattress of the year.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

2. You like to sit on the side of your bed

With its middling edge support and taller-than-average height, the Cloverlane Hybrid might feel unstable for shorter or heavier sleepers when sitting on the sides. (That said, the foot of the bed felt slightly more stable to our testers.) If you’re looking for a firm mattress with consistent edge-to-edge support (and a slightly lower profile) for a smaller budget, consider the Siena Memory Foam Mattress.

3. Your desired size and firmness combo isn't available

Stock is incredibly limited at Cloverlane right now, and there's no telling when it'll be replenished. (Cloverlane mattresses aren't sold anywhere else, either.) If you do see the size you need in the firmness level you want, add it to your cart immediately or run the risk of missing out.

Where to find Cloverlane Black Friday mattress deals

The Cloverlane Hybrid is available directly from the brand, so there's no need to shop around for a better price. However, several size and firmness combos are already sold out and it's doubtful stock will be replenished during Black Friday.

If you want to take a chance on this luxury hybrid mattress, act quickly. Remember that it comes with a risk-free one-year trial.