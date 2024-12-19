How to deep clean your mattress for the holidays in five simple steps

Christmas time brings a flurry of activity, from decorating to preparing our homes for guests. While we often put more focus on the visible areas, like living rooms and kitchens, there is one essential items that deserves special attention before Christmas: your mattress.

If you've invested in one of the year's best mattresses for your sleep needs, then it will require regular maintenance to keep it in tip top condition. And with the possibility of out of town guests staying over during the festive period, ensuring your mattress is thoroughly clean is even more important. That's because unless a mattress is cleaned often it can accumulate dust, dead skin cells and other allergens which can lead to bad smells, stains, and even affect sleep quality.

The good news is, deep cleaning your mattresses doesn’t require expensive cleaning products or plenty of time. With just a few pantry staples you likely already have, you can refresh your mattress and create a healthier sleeping environment for both you and your holiday guests this year. Here are five simple steps on how to get your mattress holiday ready.

Step 1: Strip and wash all bedding

Before the actual cleaning commences, you'll need to remove and wash all the bedding, including sheets, pillowcases, any mattress protector and even your pillows, if they’re machine washable.

Wash these items in the hottest water temperature that is recommended on the care labels. This is particularly important around Christmas time as there are typically lot of cold and flu bugs flying around, and hot wash will help kill any germs and bacteria on your bedding, a useful tool to avoid you (or your guests!) getting ill during the holidays. Also, cleaning all your bedding can eliminate dust mites and other allergens.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst your bedding is in the wash you can focus on cleaning the mattress, and while we'll cover that process next, a good tip around bedding to remember is to ensure it is completely dry before you put it back on the bed. Sleeping on damp bedding isn’t just uncomfortable, it can also promote the growth of mold and mildew in your mattress.

Also keep windows open during the cleaning process to ensure plenty of fresh air circulates around your mattress.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Step 2: Vacuum thoroughly

You should be vacuuming your mattress on a regular basis, as doing so removes dirt and debris and reduces the chance or allergens or the arrival of pests like dust mites. Vacuuming can even help to extend the lifespan of you mattress by getting rid of any grime and detritus that can cause its materials to deteriorate.

However, you don’t need a special vacuum cleaner for this stage of deep cleaning your mattress. A regular household vacuum will suffice, but always use the upholstery attachment as this will ensure you don’t damage the fabric.

Once your mattress is completely stripped, run your vacuum across the entirety of its surface, including the sides. Pay special attention to the seams and crevices where dust, dead skin and other debris can accumulate. If you can, get someone to help you lift the mattress so you can vacuum the bottom side too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Step 3: Spot clean all stains

If you’ve had a spill or an accident then the best course of action is to tackle the area immediately, before a stain even develops.

That's not always possible, so if you do see a stain on your mattress try to deal with it as quickly as you can, because the longer it’s left, the deeper the stain will go. This means you’ll also risk bacteria growth, funky odors, and contributing to the breakdown of the mattress' materials.

First, if you have any liquid on your mattress, get some clean paper towels and dab the area firmly. Keep doing this until the paper towel comes back dry.

Then create a cleaning solution. A good option that will tackle tough stains and give your mattress a deep clean is mixing equal parts water and hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle (but a solution made of a cup of water and a cup of white vinegar can also be effective).

Ideally wearing gloves, lightly spray the stained areas and then blot (don’t rub as this will cause the stain to spread) with a clean cloth or paper towel. Be careful not to oversaturate the mattress, as excess moisture can lead to mold.

Step 4: Deodorize with baking soda

(Image credit: Getty)

Baking soda is a great way to freshen up any bed as it can absorb moisture and odors. If you don’t have any stains then you can just hop straight to this step.

Sprinkle a generous layer of baking soda over the entire surface of the mattress (a top tip is to use a flour sifter to do this as it means you get an good even layer).

For extra freshness, you can also add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the baking soda before you sprinkle it.

Once you've covered the mattress surface, leave for as long as possible. Ideally 4-6 hours or even up to 8 hours, but if you’re tight for time, you’ll still get some results by leaving it for approximately 30 minutes.

Step 5: Do a final vacuum and then remake the bed

Once the baking soda has had time to work its magic, thoroughly vacuum the entire mattress again to remove all the powder, making sure you get right in to all the nooks and crannies so that you don’t leave any behind.

When your bed and bedding are both completely dry, you can remake your bed with your freshly laundered sheets. Your mattress will now feel and smell noticeably fresher, and be holiday ready!

More tips to keep your mattress clean and fresh

Undertaking mattress maintenance is as important as keeping your bed linen fresh and clean, since accumulation of dirt on your mattress can lead it to break down more quickly, meaning less support for you and the chance you'll have to replace your bed more quickly.

Vacuuming your mattress should be done at least once a month, although we’d recommend doing it weekly, even at the same time you change your sheets. While deep cleaning doesn’t need to be done as often, you should aim for at least once every six months.

An additional step (which can also help keep your mattress extra clean over the holidays) is to invest in one of the best mattress protectors. These act as a barrier between you and your mattress and since they’re removable, they’re easier to throw in the wash. A protector that covers all six sides, also known as an encasement, can also help to protect your mattress against any nasty bedfellows, such as bed bugs.

One no-cost way to maintain you mattress is fresh air. Open your windows each morning for at least 30 minutes, ideally before making your bed to allow time for any moisture from body heat and sweat to evaporate. The alternative, moisture getting trapped within your mattress, can lead to unpleasant smells, mold and mildew.

Finally, rotate your mattress on a regular basis, as this ensures even wear on your bed. This helps prevent any dips, sags and indentations, prolonging the life of your mattress and keeping it comfortable for you. A good time for your mattress rotation is when you do your six-monthly deep clean.