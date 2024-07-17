3 best mattress encasement Prime Day deals — banish bed bugs, dust mites, scabies and more

A decent a mattress protector is the key to prolonging the life of your mattress - and there's plenty on sale this Prime Day. Mattress protectors will keep spills and stains off your mattress as well as help protect it from pests like bed bugs, scabies and dust mites.

If you've snapped up one of the year's best mattresses this Amazon Prime Day, then you will want to safeguard your investment. Mattress protectors can fit onto your bed like an additional top sheet or via straps but if you want total protection that will keep everything out including bed bugs, dust mites and scabies mites then you should opt for a full encasement that covers all six sides of your mattress.

The good news is that mattress protectors are a really cost-effective way to do that, especially if you decide to buy right now while the Amazon Prime Day mattress sales are in full flow. We’ve rounded up three of the best mattress protector Prime Day deals, with prices starting as low as $24.

1. GuardMax waterproof and hypoallergenic mattress protector: Was from $39.99 now $24.76 at Amazon

The Guardmax mattress protector is the ideal product if you want to protect your mattress from pests such as bed bugs, as well as any spills. It’s made using a nylon coil zipper and covers all sides of the mattress and once the zip is done up your mattress is totally sealed for guaranteed full protection. This mattress protector is also made with comfort in mind as the fabric is soft and breathable and completely silent. This protector is also easy to clean as it can be machine or hand washed so you will be able to remove mattress stains and odors with ease. It comes in a variety of sizes from mini crib to California King so it doesn’t matter what mattress you need protecting, it’ll have you covered. The Amazon Prime Day sales means there is money off all size and with 36% off a queen size the price is just $25.59 (from $39.99).

2. Sureguard Mattress Encasement: Was from $59.95 now $35.97 at Amazon

If you’re looking for the best mattress protector to protect your mattress from bedbugs and other pests as well as keeping the surface of your mattress protected against spills and accidents, then go for the SureGuard mattress encasement. This encasement is suitable for mattresses between 17 and 20 inches tall. It’s made from a premium Terry cotton fabric so it’s soft and won’t make any noise whilst you move around. Keep your mattress completely sealed with an Invisi-Zip and SureSeal technology. It comes in a range of sizes from Twin to California king and all sizes have discounted prices during these current sales. Right now a queen SureGuard mattress encasement is down 39% costing $45.97 (was $74.95) and as well as free Amazon shipping you also get a 10-year warranty.

3. CleanRest Pro mattress protector: Was from $54.99 now $43.99 at Amazon

The CleanRest Pro that offers six-side protection and totally seals your mattress inside, keeping bed bugs firmly locked out. This option is also a good choice for hot sleepers as it’s made with a MicronOne fabric which is highly breathable, moisture-wicking wicking and will promote good airflow, especially important if you’ve invested in one of the best cooling mattresses. It also has a zip and click feature which once you’ve zipped up your mattress protector will lock the zip into place ensuring that there are no gaps at all for bed bugs etc to get in. This protector comes in a range of sizes and all are discounted during this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales. A queen size CleanRest Pro mattress protector is now $55 (was $69.99) which is a cool 20% discount off the original price.

How to choose the right mattress protector

Having a mattress protector on your bed is the best way to look after your mattress as it creates a barrier between you and the surface of your mattress. The first thing you should consider when choosing the right mattress protector is what type you want. Mattress protectors come in three different options, fitted, strapped and encasements. Whilst fitted and strapped protectors will keep your mattress free of spills and accidents, if you want to protect your mattress against bed bugs, dust mites or any other pests then it’s worth buying an encasement protector.

Encasements protect all six sides of a mattress, this is usually done by zipping the mattress in which effectively seals it and helps to get rid of bed bugs and other pests as well as stopping any new infestations from starting.

Also, the type of material your mattress protector is made from can make a difference. If you’re a hot sleeper then looking for a protector made from cotton or Tencel which are natural fabrics known for their breathability and moisture-wicking properties. But polyurethane or vinyl are other popular mattress protector materials as they offer a waterproofing which is handy if you want to protect your mattress surface against liquids such as accidents and spills. Make sure to look out for other features such as hypoallergenic and cooling properties too as these can make a huge difference to how well you sleep.

Before you order your mattress protector, always measure your mattress, your protector should have a snug fit, if it’s loose and baggy then you’re going to feel uncomfortable and it won’t offer the same level of protection. Mattress protectors do vary in price with fitted and strapped protectors being cheaper than encasements but they are generally quite cheap so they won't break the bank, and they are cheaper than buying a new mattress. So like we always recommend when buying a new mattress, try to buy the best your budget will allow for.