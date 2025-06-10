I swapped my regular walks for ‘intuitive walking’ — and I can’t believe I haven't tried it sooner

Intuitive walking has got me hooked. I’m not saying that I’ll only walk intuitively from now on — I do have a job to get to and life commitments to arrive on time for — but I’m certainly planning to do it more often.

If you haven’t heard of intuitive walking before, it simply involves going for a walk and allowing yourself to explore freely without direction or planning.

So, if you usually take a lunchtime walk around the same route in a park or walk your dog to the same places, you’ll just use your intuition as a map instead and try something new.

Yes, it sounds simple (it is) and like nothing new (it isn’t), but you may (or may not) be surprised how many people are creatures of habit; we like what we know, and we know what we like day to day, at least.

I rarely walk without direction where I live in London, especially as I know my go-to dog walking spots are tried and tested. For a few days, I let my dog be my guide, switched my phone to airplane mode and got walking.

Here’s what I learned when I laced up a pair of the best running shoes and got outdoors.

What is intuitive walking?

As mentioned before, intuitive walking simply means using your intuition to guide your walks, perhaps not choosing a pre-planned route or using maps on your phone and just allowing yourself to see where you end up.

Of course, intuitive walking is best when you’ve got a little time to explore rather than when you need to get to work or pick up your kids, but it’s a great way to add mindfulness to your daily routine when you can.

Mindful activities can be anything that helps you relax, like taking a bubble bath or reading. I'm pretty awful at sitting still, so for me, walks always help my mental wellbeing.

During an intuitive walk, focus on paying attention to how your mind and body feel and your surroundings. A bit like color walking, it's about being present on your walk and taking notice of what you see, smell and hear, rather than simply getting from A to B.

Here’s what I learned from trying it.

It helped me switch off

I’m terrible at switching off, and I sometimes need exercises like these to help me. Intuitive walking got me focusing on moving my body and enjoying exercise rather than worrying about getting from A to B.

I repeated this with every walk I took, with and without my dog, throughout a weekend. But if you don’t have time to go far, even 10 minutes can help you switch off and relax.

It’s easier to do with a dog

How more intuitive can you get than following a dog’s nose? Dogs walk using scent, so while they might know their walking route like the back of their paw, they’re far more intuitive when left to their own devices to roam around without direction.

Dog walks have been the perfect opportunity for me to put intuitive walks into practice, which has been beneficial for my dog and me; she gets to lead and I get to switch off and relax.

It helped me use my gut feeling

It sounds twee, but I really did feel more connected with my intuition — my gut. How often do you move with purpose and rational thinking as opposed to with your gut? Think about any structured workout class or exercise routine you follow — even the runners I know have a go-to route they follow.

There’s little room to be creative and move with freedom. We are encouraged to use our gut to form opinions or make decisions, but how often do we truly use it?

Intuitive walking has helped me tap into my gut feeling more, even if it’s just letting my dog or my own body subconsciously choose the direction. I came back from each walk feeling more connected and grounded than if I’d been strolling with my phone in hand, coffee and dog lead in the other, not taking the time to notice anything other than the time and my to-do list.

I believe that even taking a few more moments during the day to do something intuitive could be beneficial, and I plan to try it in other areas.

I created a ritual

I read somewhere that a short ritual to begin and end your intuitive walk can help you transition in and out of your mindfulness state. I decided mine would be three deep lion breaths, which I speak about more in this breathing exercises for beginners guide.

At the start and end of each activity, I'd take a deep inhale through my nose, stick my tongue out and sigh out the exhale with a wide open mouth. I think my neighbors might think I've lost it, but I certainly feel better.

Verdict

Overall, I enjoyed adding intuitive walking into my routine, even for a short time I noticed some benefit. Walking is great for your physical and mental wellbeing, and making intuitive walks a ritual, especially in nature, is a great way to switch off.

It can also help boost creativity and serve as a reset if you've been sitting at your desk for a while or just wish to increase your step count with quick wander.