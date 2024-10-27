Posture expert shares the 1 move you need to unlock tight shoulders and relieve upper body tension using a weight

The trapezius muscles that run along your upper back — the upper traps — are prone to tightness, so what better way to relieve back pain and reduce upper-body tension than a good old upper back stretch?

One technique worth trying is very similar to the one-arm farmer’s hold, demonstrated by the go-to posture-fixing guys at MoveU. To do it, hold a heavy weight (at least 20 lbs) in one hand and allow gravity to do its thing. From here, tilt your head in the opposite direction toward your shoulder to deepen the stretch.

The MoveU team offers a treasure trove of information for all things posture, alignment and functional anatomy. Strong body and mind, as they say. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to stretching your traps and a follow-along video — complete with a puppy (yep, you read that right).

What is the weighted stretch for your upper back?

Tight and painful upper traps can cause poor posture, limited function, hunched shoulders and neck pain, to name a few nasty symptoms. This simple stretch requires one weight (the guys use a puppy, but this is optional) that can act as an anchor (they recommend at least 20 lbs) like a dumbbell, kettlebell, or even a weighted backpack.

Stand tall with feet roughly shoulder-width apart and a proud chest

Hold a weight in one hand — it should be heavy enough to pull the shoulder downward

Tilt your head to the opposite shoulder, keeping your gaze forward

Once you find the stretch in your upper back, begin rotating the head back and forth by lifting and lowering your chin

Release and switch sides.

The MoveU team says you’re looking for a “separation of point A and point B.” If you don’t feel the stretch, you might need a heavier weight.

What causes pain in the upper trapezius?

The trapezius are large kite-shaped muscles in your back; the upper portion runs either side of your upper back below the neck and wings out along the shoulders, and the mid and lower traps sit below them, hugging either side of the spine. Together, your trapezius muscles help move your head and upper back, support proper posture, draw your shoulders up and down and pull them back, and allow you to throw and lift.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, factors like overuse, injury and nerve damage can cause trapezius muscle pain. These muscles are prone to tightness, so regularly stretching them should help combat pain and relieve tension.

The most effective upper-body stretches should target the upper, mid and lower portions of your back through various planes of motion — rotation, forward and backward and lateral movement. Your body isn’t one-dimensional and doesn't function like it either, so exercise should always be a 360 experience where possible.

These guys had me at the puppy, but it really is a tried and true exercise for relieving tension. Try this stretch several times a week for a few minutes each time, along with some of the stretching exercises we recommend below.

Generally, we recommend saving stretches for cool-downs or rest days rather than static stretching before workouts. You can learn more about stretching vs mobility to help you decide what to include in your warm-ups and cool-downs.